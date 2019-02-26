TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 25, 2019
_____
831 FPUS54 KBRO 260319 AAA
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019
TXZ253-261230-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. East winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ255-261230-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain until
early morning, then chance of rain early in the morning. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with scattered
showers in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ257-261230-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain until
early morning, then chance of rain early in the morning. Patchy
fog until early morning, then areas of fog early in the morning.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with scattered
showers in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ252-261230-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around
60.
$$
TXZ254-261230-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain until
early morning, then chance of rain early in the morning. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ256-261230-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain until
early morning, then chance of rain early in the morning. Patchy
fog until early morning, then areas of fog early in the morning.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ248-261230-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ249-261230-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A
20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
$$
TXZ250-261230-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning, then cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Patchy fog
through the night. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
$$
TXZ353-261230-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning, then cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain early in the morning. Patchy fog
through the night. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around
60.
$$
TXZ251-261230-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain until
early morning, then chance of rain early in the morning. Patchy
fog through the night. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early
morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ351-261230-
Coastal Kenedy-
919 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain until
early morning, then chance of rain early in the morning. Patchy
fog until early morning, then areas of fog early in the morning.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered showers. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather