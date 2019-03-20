TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 80.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers.
Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers.
Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers.
Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers.
Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers.
Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers.
Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
