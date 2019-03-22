TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 21, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 22 2019

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco



.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen



.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista



.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma



.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville



.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield



.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata



.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville



.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias



.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel



.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita



.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-



.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

