TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 23, 2019
_____
942 FPUS54 KBRO 240856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
TXZ253-250300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
large hail after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early
morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ255-250300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
70. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ257-250300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ252-250300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ254-250300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ256-250300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
70. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ248-250300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then partly sunny with chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming northwest
around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ249-250300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then partly sunny with chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming west
around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ250-250300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ353-250300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Slight
chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late
evening and early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ251-250300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ351-250300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds
becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
70. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather