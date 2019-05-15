TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 15, 2019

_____

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog late in

the night. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 15 mph becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog late in the night. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows around 70. East winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 PM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

