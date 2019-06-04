TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 3, 2019
128 FPUS54 KBRO 040856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
TXZ253-050300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
80. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-050300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
around 90. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ257-050300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ252-050300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph late in the morning becoming light
becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds. Heat index
readings 110 to 115.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ254-050300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ256-050300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
$$
TXZ248-050300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 105.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
$$
TXZ249-050300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming south
around 10 mph late in the morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ250-050300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light winds. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ353-050300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light winds. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ251-050300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ351-050300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
