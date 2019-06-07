TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

TXZ253-071215-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-071215-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows around 80. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and

early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early

morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings around 110 in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-071215-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-071215-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 106. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ254-071215-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 110 to

115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and

early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-071215-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-071215-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 107. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ249-071215-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 104. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 106. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ250-071215-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds and large hail early in the evening.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103.

South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming

east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings 108 to

112 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 106. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ353-071215-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 104.

South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming

east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ251-071215-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds and large hail early in the evening.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the south in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings

108 to 109 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 103. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-071215-

Coastal Kenedy-

1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds and large hail early in the evening.

Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

