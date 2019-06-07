TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019
_____
005 FPUS54 KBRO 070315 AAA
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
TXZ253-071215-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around
110 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming
light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 110 to 115.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ255-071215-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows around 80. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and
early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early
morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings around 110 in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ257-071215-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ252-071215-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 106. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ254-071215-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 110 to
115.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and
early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings around
110 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ256-071215-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ248-071215-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 107. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Light winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ249-071215-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 104. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
Heat index readings around 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
evening.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 106. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ250-071215-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms late in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with damaging winds and large hail early in the evening.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103.
South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming
east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings 108 to
112 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
evening.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 106. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ353-071215-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 110 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 104.
South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming
east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ251-071215-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms late in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with damaging winds and large hail early in the evening.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the south in the late evening and early morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings
108 to 109 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings
110 to 115 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
evening.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 103. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ351-071215-
Coastal Kenedy-
1015 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms late in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with damaging winds and large hail early in the evening.
Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
