TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 7, 2019
_____
493 FPUS54 KBRO 080856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 8 2019
TXZ253-090300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 8 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 117 to 122.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index
readings 109 to 114 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 117 to 122.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 113 to 118 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-090300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 8 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index
readings 116 to 121.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 113 to 118.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-090300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat
index readings 113 to 118.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the south in the late evening and early morning becoming light.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
110 to 115.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ252-090300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in
the afternoon. Heat index readings 112 to 117.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Highest
heat index readings 109 to 114 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ254-090300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 8 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings
116 to 121.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 112 to 117.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ256-090300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
Highest heat index readings 113 to 118 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ248-090300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index readings 110 to
115 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ249-090300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in
the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ250-090300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 8 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 115 to 120.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest heat
index readings 111 to 116 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 110 to 115 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ353-090300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 8 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 116 to 121.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 112 to 117.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ251-090300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 8 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 103. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings
117 to 122.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 112 to 117.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 111 to 116 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-090300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon. Highest heat index readings 109 to
114 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 90.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather