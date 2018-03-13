TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

TXZ243-130915-

Nueces-

Including the city of Corpus Christi

935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

in the mid 50s coast. Light north winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 inland...in the

mid 50s coast. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

in the lower 60s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

TXZ234-130915-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

north winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ239-130915-

Webb-

Including the city of Laredo

935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ242-130915-

Kleberg-

Including the city of Kingsville

935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

in the lower 50s coast. Light north winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 inland...in the

mid 50s coast. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

around 60 coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

TXZ244-130915-

San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,

Sinton, and Mathis

935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

in the lower 50s coast. Light northeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around 80 coast.

TXZ247-130915-

Calhoun-

Including the city of Port Lavaca

935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s

coast. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ232-130915-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ245-130915-

Aransas-

Including the city of Rockport

935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

in the lower 50s coast. Light northeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

around 60 coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ241-130915-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

north winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ233-130915-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ246-130915-

Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

north winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

around 50 coast. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

TXZ231-130915-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ240-130915-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ229-130915-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ230-130915-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

