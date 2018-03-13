TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Updated 10:43 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018
738 FPUS54 KCRP 130235 AAA
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
TXZ243-130915-
Nueces-
Including the city of Corpus Christi
935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...
in the mid 50s coast. Light north winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 inland...in the
mid 50s coast. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...
in the lower 60s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
TXZ234-130915-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
north winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ239-130915-
Webb-
Including the city of Laredo
935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ242-130915-
Kleberg-
Including the city of Kingsville
935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...
in the lower 50s coast. Light north winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 inland...in the
mid 50s coast. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...
around 60 coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
TXZ244-130915-
San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,
Sinton, and Mathis
935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...
in the lower 50s coast. Light northeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around 80 coast.
TXZ247-130915-
Calhoun-
Including the city of Port Lavaca
935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s
coast. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ232-130915-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ245-130915-
Aransas-
Including the city of Rockport
935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...
in the lower 50s coast. Light northeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...
around 60 coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ241-130915-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
north winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
northeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ233-130915-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ246-130915-
Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro
935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
north winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...
around 50 coast. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
TXZ231-130915-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
northeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ240-130915-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
northeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
northeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ229-130915-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ230-130915-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
935 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light east
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
GW/TB/TE
