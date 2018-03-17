TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:32 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
TXZ243-180945-
Nueces-
Including the city of Corpus Christi
325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s inland...
around 60 coast. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the lower
60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...
in the upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
TXZ234-180945-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas
of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Light southwest winds becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ239-180945-
Webb-
Including the city of Laredo
325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ242-180945-
Kleberg-
Including the city of Kingsville
325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the lower 80s
coast. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 inland...in the upper 80s
coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Light north
winds increasing to around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80 inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper
50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in
the lower 80s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
TXZ244-180945-
San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,
Sinton, and Mathis
325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas
of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s inland...around 80 coast. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s inland...in the mid 80s coast. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper
50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper
70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ247-180945-
Calhoun-
Including the city of Port Lavaca
325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas
of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast. Light southwest
winds shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 10 mph increasing to north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper
50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ232-180945-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming light south
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ245-180945-
Aransas-
Including the city of Rockport
325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas
of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. South
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper
50s coast. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper
50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ241-180945-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming light south
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ233-180945-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas
of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ246-180945-
Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro
325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas
of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper
50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ231-180945-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming light south
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ240-180945-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Light east winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ229-180945-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming light east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light north winds increasing to 5 to 10
mph before noon, then becoming variable late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ230-180945-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming light east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
