TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

511 FPUS54 KCRP 172025

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

TXZ243-180945-

Nueces-

Including the city of Corpus Christi

325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s inland...

around 60 coast. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the lower

60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...

in the upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

$$

TXZ234-180945-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Light southwest winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-180945-

Webb-

Including the city of Laredo

325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ242-180945-

Kleberg-

Including the city of Kingsville

325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the lower 80s

coast. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 inland...in the upper 80s

coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80 inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper

50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in

the lower 80s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

$$

TXZ244-180945-

San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,

Sinton, and Mathis

325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s inland...around 80 coast. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s inland...in the mid 80s coast. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper

50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper

70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ247-180945-

Calhoun-

Including the city of Port Lavaca

325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast. Light southwest

winds shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper

50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-180945-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming light south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-180945-

Aransas-

Including the city of Rockport

325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper

50s coast. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper

50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ241-180945-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming light south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ233-180945-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ246-180945-

Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper

50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ231-180945-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming light south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ240-180945-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Light east winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ229-180945-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming light east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light north winds increasing to 5 to 10

mph before noon, then becoming variable late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ230-180945-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

325 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming light east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TMT/LB

