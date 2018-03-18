TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

328 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

TXZ243-191000-

Nueces-

Including the city of Corpus Christi

328 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

90 inland...in the mid 80s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in

the mid 70s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...around

60 coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the

mid 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid

70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...

in the upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...around 80 coast.

TXZ234-191000-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

328 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ239-191000-

Webb-

Including the city of Laredo

328 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ242-191000-

Kleberg-

Including the city of Kingsville

328 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s coast. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper

70s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

in the lower 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in

the lower 80s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90 inland...in the mid 80s coast.

TXZ244-191000-

San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,

Sinton, and Mathis

328 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. A

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the

lower 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...

in the upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s inland...around 80 coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast.

TXZ247-191000-

Calhoun-

Including the city of Port Lavaca

328 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s

inland...in the lower 50s coast. Light north winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid

50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ232-191000-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

328 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ245-191000-

Aransas-

Including the city of Rockport

328 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s

inland...in the lower 50s coast. Northwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper

50s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ241-191000-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

328 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

90. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ233-191000-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

328 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ246-191000-

Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

328 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid

50s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast.

TXZ231-191000-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

328 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ240-191000-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

328 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ229-191000-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

328 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ230-191000-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

328 PM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny and

breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

