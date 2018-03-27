TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
Nueces-
Including the city of Corpus Christi
940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the mid 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the mid 60s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s
coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Webb-
Including the city of Laredo
940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Kleberg-
Including the city of Kingsville
940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light
rain after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the mid 80s coast.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around 80 coast.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s inland...around 80 coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around
80 coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s
coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s
coast.
San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,
Sinton, and Mathis
940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of showers after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper
70s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s
coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
Calhoun-
Including the city of Port Lavaca
940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the
lower 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper
70s coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Aransas-
Including the city of Rockport
940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of light rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light
rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Light north winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro
940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s inland...
in the upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the
lower 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light
rain after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
