Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

Nueces-

Including the city of Corpus Christi

940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s inland...in the upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s

coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

TXZ234-270915-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ239-270915-

Webb-

Including the city of Laredo

940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ242-270915-

Kleberg-

Including the city of Kingsville

940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the mid 80s coast.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around 80 coast.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s inland...around 80 coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around

80 coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s

coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s

coast.

TXZ244-270915-

San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,

Sinton, and Mathis

940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper

70s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s

coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

TXZ247-270915-

Calhoun-

Including the city of Port Lavaca

940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the

lower 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper

70s coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ232-270915-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ245-270915-

Aransas-

Including the city of Rockport

940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of light rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ241-270915-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Light north winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ233-270915-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ246-270915-

Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s inland...

in the upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the

lower 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

TXZ231-270915-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ240-270915-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ229-270915-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ230-270915-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

940 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

