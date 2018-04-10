TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

946 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

TXZ243-100930-

Nueces-

Including the city of Corpus Christi

946 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Areas of fog early in the

evening. A chance of light rain in the evening. Areas of drizzle

the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Near steady temperature around 60. Northeast winds 15

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the mid

60s coast. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s

coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...

in the upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90 inland...in the lower 80s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s

inland...in the upper 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid 70s coast.

TXZ234-100930-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

946 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

evening. A chance of showers and areas of drizzle early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ239-100930-

Webb-

Including the city of Laredo

946 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of fog early in the evening. Cloudy with

a chance of showers. Areas of drizzle early in the evening, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ242-100930-

Kleberg-

Including the city of Kingsville

946 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the evening. A

chance of light rain early in the evening. Areas of drizzle early

in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around

60 coast. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s

coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the mid 80s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s

inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50 inland...

in the mid 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the mid 50s

coast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

TXZ244-100930-

San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,

Sinton, and Mathis

946 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Areas of fog early in the

evening. A chance of light rain early in the evening. Areas of

drizzle early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the lower

60s coast. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid

70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s

coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s

inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the lower 80s

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s

inland...in the mid 70s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s

inland...in the mid 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast.

TXZ247-100930-

Calhoun-

Including the city of Port Lavaca

946 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Areas of fog early in the

evening. A chance of light rain early in the evening. Areas of

drizzle early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the lower

60s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s

coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper

70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s

inland...in the lower 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid

50s coast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ232-100930-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

946 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the evening. A

chance of showers and areas of drizzle early in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ245-100930-

Aransas-

Including the city of Rockport

946 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Areas of fog early in the

evening. A chance of light rain early in the evening. Areas of

drizzle early in the evening. A chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the

lower 60s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s

coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ241-100930-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

946 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the evening. A

chance of light rain early in the evening. Areas of drizzle early

in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ233-100930-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

946 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

evening. Areas of drizzle early in the evening. A chance of

showers early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ246-100930-

Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

946 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the evening. A

chance of light rain early in the evening. Areas of drizzle early

in the evening. A chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper

50s coast. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s

coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around 80 coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50 inland...

in the lower 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid

50s coast.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast.

TXZ231-100930-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

946 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Areas of drizzle early in the evening. Areas

of fog early in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ240-100930-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

946 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the evening.

Areas of drizzle early in the evening. A chance of showers

through the night. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ229-100930-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

946 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ230-100930-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

946 PM CDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the evening.

Areas of drizzle early in the evening. A chance of showers early

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

