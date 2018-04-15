TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Updated 10:48 pm, Saturday, April 14, 2018
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
TXZ243-150915-
Nueces-
Including the city of Corpus Christi
943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...
in the mid 50s coast. Light northwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 70s
coast. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the
lower 60s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s
inland...in the upper 60s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in
the mid 70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s
coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...around 70 coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the mid 70s
coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
TXZ234-150915-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ239-150915-
Webb-
Including the city of Laredo
943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southwest
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ242-150915-
Kleberg-
Including the city of Kingsville
943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...
in the lower 50s coast. Light northwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid 70s coast.
North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the
upper 50s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the mid 60s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...
in the lower 80s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in
the lower 80s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around 80 coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s
coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s
coast.
TXZ244-150915-
San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,
Sinton, and Mathis
943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast. Light northwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s
coast. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the
upper 50s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s
inland...in the upper 60s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...
in the upper 70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
TXZ247-150915-
Calhoun-
Including the city of Port Lavaca
943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast. Light northwest winds increasing to around
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the
upper 50s coast. Light southeast winds increasing to around
10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s
coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the mid 60s coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...
in the mid 70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ232-150915-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
northwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ245-150915-
Aransas-
Including the city of Rockport
943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast. Light north winds increasing to around
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper
50s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ241-150915-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Light west
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ233-150915-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
northwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ246-150915-
Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro
943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...
around 50 coast. Light northwest winds increasing to around
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the
upper 50s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s
inland...in the mid 60s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ231-150915-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
northwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ240-150915-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
west winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ229-150915-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
northwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ230-150915-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
943 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
northwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
