TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:42 am, Sunday, April 15, 2018
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
_____
502 FPUS54 KCRP 150840
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
TXZ243-152245-
Nueces-
Including the city of Corpus Christi
340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 70s
coast. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the mid 60s
coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s
inland...in the upper 60s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in
the mid 70s coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s
coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
$$
TXZ234-152245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ239-152245-
Webb-
Including the city of Laredo
340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ242-152245-
Kleberg-
Including the city of Kingsville
340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the lower 60s
coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the mid 60s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...
in the lower 80s coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in
the lower 80s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s
coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower
80s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s
coast.
$$
TXZ244-152245-
San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,
Sinton, and Mathis
340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 70s
coast. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the lower 60s
coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s
inland...in the upper 60s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...
in the upper 70s coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
$$
TXZ247-152245-
Calhoun-
Including the city of Port Lavaca
340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the lower 60s
coast. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...
in the mid 70s coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ232-152245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ245-152245-
Aransas-
Including the city of Rockport
340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the
lower 60s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ241-152245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ233-152245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ246-152245-
Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro
340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the lower 60s
coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid 70s coast.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ231-152245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ240-152245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ229-152245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ230-152245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
GH/TE
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast