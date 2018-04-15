TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

TXZ243-152245-

Nueces-

Including the city of Corpus Christi

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the mid 60s

coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s

inland...in the upper 60s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in

the mid 70s coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s

coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

TXZ234-152245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ239-152245-

Webb-

Including the city of Laredo

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ242-152245-

Kleberg-

Including the city of Kingsville

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the lower 60s

coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the

lower 80s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...

in the lower 80s coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in

the lower 80s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s

coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower

80s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s

coast.

TXZ244-152245-

San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland, Ingleside, Aransas Pass,

Sinton, and Mathis

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the lower 60s

coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s

inland...in the upper 60s coast. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...

in the upper 70s coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

TXZ247-152245-

Calhoun-

Including the city of Port Lavaca

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the lower 60s

coast. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...

in the mid 70s coast. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ232-152245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ245-152245-

Aransas-

Including the city of Rockport

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the

lower 60s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ241-152245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ233-152245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ246-152245-

Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the lower 60s

coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid 70s coast.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ231-152245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ240-152245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ229-152245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ230-152245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

