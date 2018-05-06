TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:27 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
TXZ343-062145-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s inland...in the mid 80s coast. North winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70 inland...in the lower 70s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast.
TXZ443-062145-
Nueces Islands-
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ243-062145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s inland...in the mid 80s coast. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the
mid 60s coast. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast.
TXZ234-062145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ239-062145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ242-062145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ342-062145-
Coastal Kleberg-
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ442-062145-
Kleberg Islands-
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ344-062145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s inland...in the mid 80s coast. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s
coast. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the mid 80s
coast. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
TXZ244-062145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s inland...in the mid 80s coast. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s
coast. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 inland...in the upper 80s coast.
Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast.
TXZ245-062145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s inland...in the mid 80s coast. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 60s
coast. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ345-062145-
Aransas Islands-
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ346-062145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 60s
coast. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ246-062145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ247-062145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s
coast. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ347-062145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s
coast. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ447-062145-
Calhoun Islands-
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ233-062145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ232-062145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ241-062145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 90. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ231-062145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ240-062145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ229-062145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ230-062145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
325 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TE/GW
