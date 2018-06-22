TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Updated 4:27 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018
672 FPUS54 KCRP 222022
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
TXZ343-231000-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ443-231000-
Nueces Islands-
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ243-231000-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ234-231000-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ239-231000-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ242-231000-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ342-231000-
Coastal Kleberg-
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ442-231000-
Kleberg Islands-
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ344-231000-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ244-231000-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ245-231000-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ345-231000-
Aransas Islands-
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ346-231000-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ246-231000-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ247-231000-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ347-231000-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ447-231000-
Calhoun Islands-
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ233-231000-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ232-231000-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ241-231000-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ231-231000-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ240-231000-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ229-231000-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ230-231000-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
322 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear late in the
evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
87/81
