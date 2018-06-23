TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

TXZ343-232145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat

index readings around 110 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ443-232145-

Nueces Islands-

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ243-232145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ234-232145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ239-232145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings around 110 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ242-232145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings

around 110 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ342-232145-

Coastal Kleberg-

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-232145-

Kleberg Islands-

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-232145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ244-232145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ245-232145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ345-232145-

Aransas Islands-

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-232145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-232145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ247-232145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ347-232145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ447-232145-

Calhoun Islands-

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-232145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ232-232145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ241-232145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat

index readings around 110 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ231-232145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings around

110 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ240-232145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings

around 110 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ229-232145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings around 110 in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ230-232145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings around

110 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

GH/KW

