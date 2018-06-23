TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:59 am, Saturday, June 23, 2018
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
TXZ343-232145-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat
index readings around 110 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ443-232145-
Nueces Islands-
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ243-232145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ234-232145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ239-232145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings around 110 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ242-232145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Heat index readings 110 to 115 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings
around 110 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ342-232145-
Coastal Kleberg-
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ442-232145-
Kleberg Islands-
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ344-232145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ244-232145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ245-232145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ345-232145-
Aransas Islands-
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ346-232145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ246-232145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ247-232145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ347-232145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ447-232145-
Calhoun Islands-
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ233-232145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ232-232145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ241-232145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114 in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat
index readings around 110 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ231-232145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings around
110 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ240-232145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings
around 110 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ229-232145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings around 110 in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ230-232145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
352 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 109 to 114 in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings around
110 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
