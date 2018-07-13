TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat

index readings around 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ443-141045-

Nueces Islands-

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ243-141045-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ234-141045-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ239-141045-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

TXZ242-141045-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ342-141045-

Coastal Kleberg-

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ442-141045-

Kleberg Islands-

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ344-141045-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ244-141045-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ245-141045-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ345-141045-

Aransas Islands-

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-141045-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-141045-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ247-141045-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers early in

the evening, then mostly clear late in the evening. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers less than

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ347-141045-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ447-141045-

Calhoun Islands-

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-141045-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ232-141045-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ241-141045-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late

evening and overnight. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less

than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ231-141045-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ240-141045-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ229-141045-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

TXZ230-141045-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

340 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

