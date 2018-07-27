TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
_____
259 FPUS54 KCRP 272016
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
TXZ343-281015-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ443-281015-
Nueces Islands-
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ243-281015-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ234-281015-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ239-281015-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ242-281015-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ342-281015-
Coastal Kleberg-
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ442-281015-
Kleberg Islands-
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ344-281015-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ244-281015-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ245-281015-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ345-281015-
Aransas Islands-
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ346-281015-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ246-281015-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
late in the night. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ247-281015-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ347-281015-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ447-281015-
Calhoun Islands-
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ233-281015-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ232-281015-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ241-281015-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ231-281015-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ240-281015-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ229-281015-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ230-281015-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
316 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
LB/GH
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather