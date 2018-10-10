TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
TXZ343-100930-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog early in the morning. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the
morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ443-100930-
Nueces Islands-
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ243-100930-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog early in the
morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north winds. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Areas of fog in the
morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ234-100930-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms until early morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Patchy fog after
midnight. Areas of fog early in the morning. Lows in the lower
70s. Light north winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
TXZ239-100930-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy late
in the evening then becoming mostly clear then becoming partly
cloudy early in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog early in the
morning. Lows in the lower 70s. Light north winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ242-100930-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy early in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Areas of fog early in the morning. Lows in the mid 70s.
Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Light northeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ342-100930-
Coastal Kleberg-
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy early in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Light northeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ442-100930-
Kleberg Islands-
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy early in the morning. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely late in the evening. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Light northeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near
steady temperature in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ344-100930-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
TXZ244-100930-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight.
Areas of fog early in the morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
north winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
TXZ245-100930-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ345-100930-
Aransas Islands-
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ346-100930-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
TXZ246-100930-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight.
Areas of fog early in the morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
north winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
TXZ247-100930-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north winds. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
TXZ347-100930-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ447-100930-
Calhoun Islands-
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ233-100930-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of
fog early in the morning. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ232-100930-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of
fog early in the morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north winds.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ241-100930-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight.
Areas of fog early in the morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Light
north winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A less
than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ231-100930-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of
fog early in the morning. Lows in the lower 70s. Light north
winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ240-100930-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms until early morning. Patchy fog after midnight.
Areas of fog early in the morning. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A less
than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ229-100930-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear in
the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ230-100930-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
831 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.
Areas of fog early in the morning. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
northeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
