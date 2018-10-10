TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Nueces Islands-
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning. Areas of fog early in the
morning. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Areas of fog early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal Kleberg-
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Kleberg Islands-
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Aransas Islands-
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 70.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Calhoun Islands-
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
358 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
