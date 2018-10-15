TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018
_____
445 FPUS54 KCRP 150844
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
TXZ343-152130-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the
upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Windy. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in
the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 15 to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Breezy. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 60. North winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ443-152130-
Nueces Islands-
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 80. Temperatures
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90
percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ243-152130-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ234-152130-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Light rain likely in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ239-152130-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ242-152130-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the
upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of
light rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ342-152130-
Coastal Kleberg-
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. East
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Windy. Much cooler. Lows around 50. North winds
20 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Breezy. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ442-152130-
Kleberg Islands-
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. East
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature around 70. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ344-152130-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Breezy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ244-152130-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper
60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ245-152130-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature around
50. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Light rain likely in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ345-152130-
Aransas Islands-
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ346-152130-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70.
Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature around
50. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Light rain likely in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ246-152130-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper
60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Light rain likely in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ247-152130-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70.
Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Near steady temperature around 50. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Light rain likely in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ347-152130-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Light rain likely in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ447-152130-
Calhoun Islands-
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90
percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Windy. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in
the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature around 60. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
TXZ233-152130-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Light rain likely in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Cooler. Near steady temperature around 50. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ232-152130-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.
North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Light rain likely in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ241-152130-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Near steady
temperature around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ231-152130-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the
afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Light rain likely in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 60.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ240-152130-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 70.
Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ229-152130-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Light rain likely in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Light rain likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ230-152130-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
344 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then
light rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then light rain likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Light rain likely in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.