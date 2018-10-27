TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light west winds shifting to the south around 10
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ443-272145-
Nueces Islands-
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds
shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ243-272145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds increasing to south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10
mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ234-272145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10
mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon .
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ239-272145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ242-272145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15
mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ342-272145-
Coastal Kleberg-
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ442-272145-
Kleberg Islands-
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds
shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ344-272145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light west winds shifting to the south around 10
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ244-272145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light west winds shifting to the southwest around 10
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10
mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ245-272145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light west winds shifting to the south around 10
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ345-272145-
Aransas Islands-
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds
shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ346-272145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ246-272145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ247-272145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light southwest winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ347-272145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 80. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ447-272145-
Calhoun Islands-
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest
winds shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ233-272145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ232-272145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ241-272145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds increasing to south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ231-272145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southwest winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas
of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ240-272145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds increasing to south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ229-272145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds increasing
to south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ230-272145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southwest winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
