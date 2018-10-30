TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018
_____
686 FPUS54 KCRP 301952
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
TXZ343-310930-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ443-310930-
Nueces Islands-
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady
temperature in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ243-310930-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ234-310930-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ239-310930-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light north winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light north winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ242-310930-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ342-310930-
Coastal Kleberg-
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ442-310930-
Kleberg Islands-
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph
becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady
temperature in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ344-310930-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. North
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ244-310930-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds
15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ245-310930-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds
15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ345-310930-
Aransas Islands-
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady
temperature in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A less than
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ346-310930-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds
15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ246-310930-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds
15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ247-310930-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ347-310930-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ447-310930-
Calhoun Islands-
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy,
cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ233-310930-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to
northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
north winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ232-310930-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
north winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ241-310930-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Light north
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ231-310930-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ240-310930-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light north winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ229-310930-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ230-310930-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
252 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
ANM/MB
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather