TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 26, 2018

011 FPUS54 KCRP 270920

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

TXZ343-272300-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ443-272300-

Nueces Islands-

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-272300-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ234-272300-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ239-272300-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ242-272300-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ342-272300-

Coastal Kleberg-

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ442-272300-

Kleberg Islands-

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ344-272300-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-272300-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ245-272300-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-272300-

Aransas Islands-

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ346-272300-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ246-272300-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ247-272300-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ347-272300-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-272300-

Calhoun Islands-

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ233-272300-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ232-272300-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ241-272300-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ231-272300-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ240-272300-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ229-272300-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ230-272300-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

320 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

81/87

