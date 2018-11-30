TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 30, 2018

_____

906 FPUS54 KCRP 301511

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

TXZ343-302215-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ443-302215-

Nueces Islands-

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-302215-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ234-302215-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers late in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ239-302215-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ242-302215-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ342-302215-

Coastal Kleberg-

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ442-302215-

Kleberg Islands-

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ344-302215-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ244-302215-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ245-302215-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ345-302215-

Aransas Islands-

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ346-302215-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ246-302215-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ247-302215-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ347-302215-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ447-302215-

Calhoun Islands-

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ233-302215-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ232-302215-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ241-302215-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ231-302215-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ240-302215-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ229-302215-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ230-302215-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

911 AM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather