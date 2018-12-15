TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
TXZ343-151015-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ443-151015-
Nueces Islands-
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ243-151015-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy late
in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ234-151015-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late
in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light north
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light west winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ239-151015-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
southwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ242-151015-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ342-151015-
Coastal Kleberg-
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ442-151015-
Kleberg Islands-
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy late
in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ344-151015-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ244-151015-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ245-151015-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ345-151015-
Aransas Islands-
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ346-151015-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ246-151015-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ247-151015-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late
in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ347-151015-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late
in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Light north winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ447-151015-
Calhoun Islands-
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
clearing. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ233-151015-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ232-151015-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ241-151015-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ231-151015-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
northwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ240-151015-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light west winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ229-151015-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light west
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ230-151015-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
610 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
northwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
