TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

TXZ343-232215-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning, then areas of

dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 10 mph early in the morning becoming light,

then becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ443-232215-

Nueces Islands-

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning, then areas of

dense fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the morning.

Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming light, then

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ243-232215-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph early in the morning

becoming light, then becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ234-232215-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

northeast winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ239-232215-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Mostly

clear. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northeast winds

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ242-232215-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph early in the morning

becoming light, then becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ342-232215-

Coastal Kleberg-

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning, then areas of

dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 10 mph early in the morning becoming light,

then becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ442-232215-

Kleberg Islands-

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning, then areas of

dense fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ344-232215-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph early

in the morning becoming light, then becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ244-232215-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph early in the morning

becoming light, then becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ245-232215-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph early

in the morning becoming light, then becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms likely.

Breezy. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ345-232215-

Aransas Islands-

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning, then areas of

dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming light,

then becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ346-232215-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph early in the morning becoming

light, then becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ246-232215-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph early in the morning

becoming light, then becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ247-232215-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ347-232215-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the morning, then increasing to

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing

to southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ447-232215-

Calhoun Islands-

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning, then areas of

dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in

the morning, then increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ233-232215-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ232-232215-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ241-232215-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light northeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ231-232215-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early

in the morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly

sunny late in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ240-232215-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in

the morning. Cooler. Highs around 70. Light northeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ229-232215-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog early in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast winds

increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ230-232215-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

517 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Mostly

clear. Cooler. Highs around 70. Light northeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the morning, then

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

