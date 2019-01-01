TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 31, 2018

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Nueces Islands-

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

light rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Kleberg-

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Aransas Islands-

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Calhoun Islands-

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows around

40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

light rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

340 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of light rain in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

