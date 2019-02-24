TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Nueces Islands-
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 70.
Coastal Kleberg-
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Kleberg Islands-
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Aransas Islands-
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Calhoun Islands-
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 70.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
343 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
