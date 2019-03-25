TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 24, 2019
_____
066 FPUS54 KCRP 250846
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
TXZ343-252215-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ443-252215-
Nueces Islands-
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight
chance of showers. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ243-252215-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ234-252215-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ239-252215-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ242-252215-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ342-252215-
Coastal Kleberg-
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ442-252215-
Kleberg Islands-
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight
chance of showers. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ344-252215-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ244-252215-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ245-252215-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ345-252215-
Aransas Islands-
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight
chance of showers. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ346-252215-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 60.
Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ246-252215-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ247-252215-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
around 80. Light southeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light north winds increasing to around
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ347-252215-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 60. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ447-252215-
Calhoun Islands-
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy
fog in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ233-252215-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ232-252215-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ241-252215-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ231-252215-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ240-252215-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ229-252215-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ230-252215-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
346 AM CDT Mon Mar 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light northeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
83/87
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather