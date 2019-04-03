TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 2, 2019
_____
061 FPUS54 KCRP 030853
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
TXZ343-032200-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ443-032200-
Nueces Islands-
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ243-032200-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ234-032200-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ239-032200-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ242-032200-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ342-032200-
Coastal Kleberg-
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ442-032200-
Kleberg Islands-
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ344-032200-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ244-032200-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ245-032200-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ345-032200-
Aransas Islands-
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ346-032200-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ246-032200-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ247-032200-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ347-032200-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ447-032200-
Calhoun Islands-
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ233-032200-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ232-032200-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ241-032200-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ231-032200-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ240-032200-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ229-032200-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ230-032200-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
353 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
