Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
TXZ343-262200-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ443-262200-
Nueces Islands-
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ243-262200-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ234-262200-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ239-262200-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ242-262200-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ342-262200-
Coastal Kleberg-
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ442-262200-
Kleberg Islands-
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ344-262200-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ244-262200-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ245-262200-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ345-262200-
Aransas Islands-
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ346-262200-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ246-262200-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ247-262200-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ347-262200-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ447-262200-
Calhoun Islands-
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ233-262200-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ232-262200-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ241-262200-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ231-262200-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ240-262200-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ229-262200-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ230-262200-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
328 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
