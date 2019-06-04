TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
TXZ343-042145-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
East winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ443-042145-
Nueces Islands-
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ243-042145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ234-042145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ239-042145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Light north winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ242-042145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ342-042145-
Coastal Kleberg-
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ442-042145-
Kleberg Islands-
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ344-042145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
East winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ244-042145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ245-042145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to
south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ345-042145-
Aransas Islands-
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ346-042145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ246-042145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ247-042145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ347-042145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ447-042145-
Calhoun Islands-
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid
80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ233-042145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ232-042145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ241-042145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Light south winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ231-042145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ240-042145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southeast
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ229-042145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light north winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ230-042145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
355 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
