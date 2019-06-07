TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in

the evening. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Nueces Islands-

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15

mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in

the evening. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20

percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

hot. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in

the evening. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings

110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Kleberg-

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Kleberg Islands-

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15

mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in

the evening. Becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in

the evening. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Aransas Islands-

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in

the evening. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Calhoun Islands-

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

1017 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

