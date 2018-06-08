TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM CDT Friday, June 8, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Thunderstorms;69;E;18;80%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storm;68;ESE;22;88%
Alice;Clear;80;SE;9;84%
Alpine;Clear;80;S;9;39%
Amarillo;Thunderstorms;75;ESE;14;56%
Angleton;Clear;75;SE;3;90%
Arlington;Clear;79;W;10;65%
Austin;Clear;83;N;7;58%
Austin Bergstrom;Clear;82;SSE;10;64%
Bay;Clear;76;E;5;92%
Beaumont;Partly cloudy;78;N;5;82%
Beeville;Clear;79;SE;6;88%
Borger;Clear;78;S;8;41%
Bowie;Showers;68;WSW;6;94%
Breckenridge;Thunderstorms;68;NE;15;96%
Brenham;Clear;81;SSE;6;73%
Bridgeport;Thunderstorms;68;W;10;100%
Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;8;87%
Brownwood;Cloudy;81;NNW;17;54%
Burnet;Clear;83;SSE;6;56%
Canadian;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;88%
Castroville;Clear;82;SE;16;61%
Childress;Clear;71;SSE;10;80%
Cleburne;Clear;79;NW;15;69%
College Station;Clear;82;S;8;71%
Comanche;Clear;83;SSE;14;54%
Conroe;Clear;78;SE;7;86%
Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;81;SE;12;90%
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;8;73%
Cotulla;Clear;82;SSE;15;73%
Dalhart;Clear;78;ESE;16;26%
Dallas Love;Showers;80;NW;14;63%
Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;79;WNW;5;66%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;79;WNW;13;66%
Decatur;Partly cloudy;68;W;9;93%
Del Rio;Clear;89;ESE;13;38%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;89;ESE;13;34%
Denton;Clear;72;WNW;14;83%
Dryden;Mostly clear;85;ESE;12;38%
Dumas;Clear;76;SSW;5;45%
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;13;81%
El Paso;Intermittent clouds;86;WNW;4;17%
Ellington;Mostly clear;81;SSE;5;78%
Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;7;80%
Fort Hood;Cloudy;85;SE;13;55%
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;74;WNW;17;81%
Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;71;WNW;13;86%
Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;81;WNW;16;62%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;80;WNW;9;61%
Fredericksburg;Clear;82;SSE;6;47%
Gainesville;Clear;73;W;13;82%
Galveston;Clear;82;SE;10;76%
Gatesville;Clear;82;Calm;0;57%
Georgetown;Mostly clear;84;SSE;8;60%
Giddings;Clear;81;Calm;0;67%
Gilmer;Clear;75;Calm;0;80%
Graham;Rain;68;NNW;8;88%
Granbury;Mostly cloudy;78;NW;18;64%
Grand Prairie;Clear;79;W;10;65%
Greenville;Clear;75;NNE;5;78%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;78;ENE;17;29%
Hamilton;Clear;82;SE;8;56%
Harlingen;Partly cloudy;80;SE;8;90%
Hearne;Clear;82;SE;7;66%
Hebbronville;Clear;80;SE;13;73%
Henderson;Clear;78;SSE;6;73%
Hereford;Clear;74;ENE;7;53%
Hillsboro;Clear;78;E;8;70%
Hondo;Clear;83;SE;15;69%
Houston;Partly cloudy;80;E;6;80%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Intermittent clouds;77;SSE;5;93%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;81;E;5;79%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;73;Calm;0;94%
Houston Clover;Clear;79;SSE;5;87%
Houston Hooks;Clear;80;SSE;3;73%
Houston Hull;Clear;83;SE;7;69%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;78;S;6;81%
Huntsville;Clear;82;S;7;69%
Ingleside;Partly cloudy;83;S;9;82%
Jacksonville;Intermittent clouds;79;N;6;74%
Jasper;Clear;80;Calm;0;77%
Junction;Clear;82;E;5;50%
Kellyusa Airport;Clear;84;SE;20;61%
Kerrville;Clear;82;SSE;14;61%
Killeen;Cloudy;85;SE;13;55%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;84;SE;9;62%
Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;82;SE;13;81%
La Grange;Clear;81;SSE;3;79%
Lago Vista;Clear;83;SE;7;57%
Lancaster;Clear;76;WSW;3;72%
Laredo;Mostly clear;87;SE;20;63%
Llano;Clear;81;ESE;3;57%
Longview;Intermittent clouds;77;ESE;6;77%
Lubbock;Partly cloudy;73;SE;28;71%
Lufkin;Clear;79;SSE;8;76%
Mcallen;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;10;82%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;83;SE;8;58%
Mckinney;Clear;74;N;3;78%
Mesquite;Clear;77;Calm;0;66%
Midland;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;16;33%
Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;16;33%
Midlothian;Clear;75;S;3;76%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;76;N;7;74%
Mineral Wells;Thunderstorms;67;N;16;90%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;71;NE;5;92%
Nacogdoches;Mostly clear;77;SE;6;81%
New Braunfels;Clear;80;SSE;9;71%
Odessa;Clear;86;S;21;36%
Orange;Clear;77;Calm;0;92%
Palacios;Clear;81;SE;9;90%
Palestine;Clear;77;SSE;3;72%
Pampa;Clear;71;S;10;56%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;70;Calm;0;59%
Paris;Cloudy;72;NNE;7;81%
Pecos;Clear;86;ESE;12;38%
Perryton;Clear;71;ESE;9;80%
Plainview;Clear;68;SSE;20;72%
Pleasanton;Clear;82;SSE;8;71%
Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;12;85%
Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;83;SE;13;82%
Port Lavaca;Clear;79;SE;7;84%
Randolph AFB;Clear;82;SSE;14;66%
Robstown;Partly cloudy;80;SE;5;89%
Rockport;Partly cloudy;82;SE;13;81%
Rocksprings;Clear;79;SE;11;46%
San Angelo;Clear;86;SSE;10;42%
San Antonio;Mostly clear;82;SE;14;70%
San Antonio Stinson;Clear;83;SE;13;71%
San Marcos;Clear;83;SSE;14;62%
Seminole;Clear;81;E;13;43%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;72;W;8;82%
Snyder;Thunderstorms;71;E;40;74%
Sonora;Clear;82;SE;5;44%
Stephenville;Cloudy;82;N;14;57%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;74;NNW;15;82%
Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;70;E;18;79%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;9;64%
Terrell;Clear;76;W;6;71%
Tyler;Intermittent clouds;78;NNW;6;74%
Uvalde;Clear;83;SE;13;61%
Vernon;Clear;76;S;28;58%
Victoria;Clear;79;SE;10;87%
Waco;Clear;85;SSE;9;54%
Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;81;ESE;13;85%
Wharton;Clear;74;ESE;5;87%
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storm;70;SSE;22;85%
Wink;Clear;87;SSE;17;34%
Zapata;Partly cloudy;84;SE;14;62%
