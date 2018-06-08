TX Current Conditions

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Thunderstorms;69;E;18;80%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storm;68;ESE;22;88%

Alice;Clear;80;SE;9;84%

Alpine;Clear;80;S;9;39%

Amarillo;Thunderstorms;75;ESE;14;56%

Angleton;Clear;75;SE;3;90%

Arlington;Clear;79;W;10;65%

Austin;Clear;83;N;7;58%

Austin Bergstrom;Clear;82;SSE;10;64%

Bay;Clear;76;E;5;92%

Beaumont;Partly cloudy;78;N;5;82%

Beeville;Clear;79;SE;6;88%

Borger;Clear;78;S;8;41%

Bowie;Showers;68;WSW;6;94%

Breckenridge;Thunderstorms;68;NE;15;96%

Brenham;Clear;81;SSE;6;73%

Bridgeport;Thunderstorms;68;W;10;100%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;8;87%

Brownwood;Cloudy;81;NNW;17;54%

Burnet;Clear;83;SSE;6;56%

Canadian;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;88%

Castroville;Clear;82;SE;16;61%

Childress;Clear;71;SSE;10;80%

Cleburne;Clear;79;NW;15;69%

College Station;Clear;82;S;8;71%

Comanche;Clear;83;SSE;14;54%

Conroe;Clear;78;SE;7;86%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;81;SE;12;90%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;8;73%

Cotulla;Clear;82;SSE;15;73%

Dalhart;Clear;78;ESE;16;26%

Dallas Love;Showers;80;NW;14;63%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;79;WNW;5;66%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;79;WNW;13;66%

Decatur;Partly cloudy;68;W;9;93%

Del Rio;Clear;89;ESE;13;38%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;89;ESE;13;34%

Denton;Clear;72;WNW;14;83%

Dryden;Mostly clear;85;ESE;12;38%

Dumas;Clear;76;SSW;5;45%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;13;81%

El Paso;Intermittent clouds;86;WNW;4;17%

Ellington;Mostly clear;81;SSE;5;78%

Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;7;80%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;85;SE;13;55%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;74;WNW;17;81%

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;71;WNW;13;86%

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;81;WNW;16;62%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;80;WNW;9;61%

Fredericksburg;Clear;82;SSE;6;47%

Gainesville;Clear;73;W;13;82%

Galveston;Clear;82;SE;10;76%

Gatesville;Clear;82;Calm;0;57%

Georgetown;Mostly clear;84;SSE;8;60%

Giddings;Clear;81;Calm;0;67%

Gilmer;Clear;75;Calm;0;80%

Graham;Rain;68;NNW;8;88%

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;78;NW;18;64%

Grand Prairie;Clear;79;W;10;65%

Greenville;Clear;75;NNE;5;78%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;78;ENE;17;29%

Hamilton;Clear;82;SE;8;56%

Harlingen;Partly cloudy;80;SE;8;90%

Hearne;Clear;82;SE;7;66%

Hebbronville;Clear;80;SE;13;73%

Henderson;Clear;78;SSE;6;73%

Hereford;Clear;74;ENE;7;53%

Hillsboro;Clear;78;E;8;70%

Hondo;Clear;83;SE;15;69%

Houston;Partly cloudy;80;E;6;80%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Intermittent clouds;77;SSE;5;93%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;81;E;5;79%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;73;Calm;0;94%

Houston Clover;Clear;79;SSE;5;87%

Houston Hooks;Clear;80;SSE;3;73%

Houston Hull;Clear;83;SE;7;69%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;78;S;6;81%

Huntsville;Clear;82;S;7;69%

Ingleside;Partly cloudy;83;S;9;82%

Jacksonville;Intermittent clouds;79;N;6;74%

Jasper;Clear;80;Calm;0;77%

Junction;Clear;82;E;5;50%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;84;SE;20;61%

Kerrville;Clear;82;SSE;14;61%

Killeen;Cloudy;85;SE;13;55%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;84;SE;9;62%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;82;SE;13;81%

La Grange;Clear;81;SSE;3;79%

Lago Vista;Clear;83;SE;7;57%

Lancaster;Clear;76;WSW;3;72%

Laredo;Mostly clear;87;SE;20;63%

Llano;Clear;81;ESE;3;57%

Longview;Intermittent clouds;77;ESE;6;77%

Lubbock;Partly cloudy;73;SE;28;71%

Lufkin;Clear;79;SSE;8;76%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;10;82%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;83;SE;8;58%

Mckinney;Clear;74;N;3;78%

Mesquite;Clear;77;Calm;0;66%

Midland;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;16;33%

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;16;33%

Midlothian;Clear;75;S;3;76%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;76;N;7;74%

Mineral Wells;Thunderstorms;67;N;16;90%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;71;NE;5;92%

Nacogdoches;Mostly clear;77;SE;6;81%

New Braunfels;Clear;80;SSE;9;71%

Odessa;Clear;86;S;21;36%

Orange;Clear;77;Calm;0;92%

Palacios;Clear;81;SE;9;90%

Palestine;Clear;77;SSE;3;72%

Pampa;Clear;71;S;10;56%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;70;Calm;0;59%

Paris;Cloudy;72;NNE;7;81%

Pecos;Clear;86;ESE;12;38%

Perryton;Clear;71;ESE;9;80%

Plainview;Clear;68;SSE;20;72%

Pleasanton;Clear;82;SSE;8;71%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;12;85%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;83;SE;13;82%

Port Lavaca;Clear;79;SE;7;84%

Randolph AFB;Clear;82;SSE;14;66%

Robstown;Partly cloudy;80;SE;5;89%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;82;SE;13;81%

Rocksprings;Clear;79;SE;11;46%

San Angelo;Clear;86;SSE;10;42%

San Antonio;Mostly clear;82;SE;14;70%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;83;SE;13;71%

San Marcos;Clear;83;SSE;14;62%

Seminole;Clear;81;E;13;43%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;72;W;8;82%

Snyder;Thunderstorms;71;E;40;74%

Sonora;Clear;82;SE;5;44%

Stephenville;Cloudy;82;N;14;57%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;74;NNW;15;82%

Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;70;E;18;79%

Temple;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;9;64%

Terrell;Clear;76;W;6;71%

Tyler;Intermittent clouds;78;NNW;6;74%

Uvalde;Clear;83;SE;13;61%

Vernon;Clear;76;S;28;58%

Victoria;Clear;79;SE;10;87%

Waco;Clear;85;SSE;9;54%

Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;81;ESE;13;85%

Wharton;Clear;74;ESE;5;87%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storm;70;SSE;22;85%

Wink;Clear;87;SSE;17;34%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;84;SE;14;62%

