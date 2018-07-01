TX Current Conditions
Updated 8:04 am, Sunday, July 1, 2018
TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Sunday, July 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Cloudy;76;SSE;18;81%
Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;73;SSE;17;77%
Alice;Cloudy;79;S;9;87%
Alpine;Clear;70;SSW;6;49%
Amarillo;Sunny;66;NNE;9;69%
Angleton;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;90%
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;77;S;9;78%
Austin;Cloudy;77;N;7;81%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;76;S;9;90%
Bay;Sunny;76;S;5;94%
Beaumont;Partly sunny;77;S;2;93%
Beeville;Cloudy;78;S;9;89%
Borger;Sunny;65;NNE;10;75%
Bowie;Sunny;78;SSE;5;75%
Breckenridge;Sunny;81;S;10;61%
Brenham;Cloudy;78;SSE;6;97%
Bridgeport;Sunny;79;S;9;70%
Brownsville;Cloudy;80;SE;6;93%
Brownwood;Hazy sunshine;77;SSE;6;80%
Burnet;Partly sunny;75;S;8;84%
Canadian;Partly sunny;67;SE;3;89%
Castroville;Cloudy;77;SSE;8;79%
Childress;Mostly sunny;76;SSW;10;76%
Cleburne;Partly sunny;75;S;13;94%
College Station;Cloudy;78;S;10;90%
Comanche;Sunny;75;S;10;85%
Conroe;Fog;71;Calm;0;100%
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;78;SSE;9;100%
Corsicana;Cloudy;74;S;8;93%
Cotulla;Sunny;76;SE;9;90%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;63;N;16;53%
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;80;S;14;73%
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;78;S;9;78%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;79;S;16;73%
Decatur;Sunny;78;SSE;13;74%
Del Rio;Mostly clear;79;ESE;8;73%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;78;SE;8;81%
Denton;Sunny;79;S;13;73%
Dryden;Mostly cloudy;75;ENE;5;71%
Dumas;Cloudy;61;N;10;72%
Edinburg;Cloudy;80;SE;9;93%
El Paso;Partly cloudy;74;SW;6;38%
Ellington;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;94%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;80;SSE;9;85%
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;75;S;8;83%
Fort Worth;Sunny;79;S;15;81%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;80;S;20;73%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;79;S;16;73%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;77;S;9;80%
Fredericksburg;Cloudy;75;S;8;76%
Gainesville;Sunny;79;SSE;7;73%
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;13;81%
Gatesville;Partly sunny;75;SSE;5;83%
Georgetown;Partly sunny;77;S;12;81%
Giddings;Cloudy;76;S;10;87%
Gilmer;Sunny;74;S;6;94%
Graham;Sunny;79;SE;7;79%
Granbury;Sunny;79;SSE;10;75%
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;77;S;9;78%
Greenville;Sunny;79;S;15;78%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;68;WSW;17;41%
Hamilton;Sunny;74;S;9;91%
Harlingen;Cloudy;78;SE;7;100%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;5;97%
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;76;SSE;7;86%
Henderson;Cloudy;74;SSW;5;93%
Hereford;Sunny;65;N;17;74%
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;75;S;12;91%
Hondo;Cloudy;79;SE;12;81%
Houston;Sunny;79;Calm;0;83%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;96%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;79;Calm;0;83%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;93%
Houston Hooks;Sunny;78;Calm;0;90%
Houston Hull;Cloudy;77;SSE;5;87%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;97%
Huntsville;Sunny;76;S;8;93%
Ingleside;Cloudy;81;SSW;13;85%
Jacksonville;Intermittent clouds;74;SSW;7;97%
Jasper;Fog;65;Calm;0;99%
Junction;Cloudy;77;SSW;8;81%
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;77;S;6;88%
Kerrville;Cloudy;76;SSE;13;84%
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;75;S;8;83%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;75;S;7;87%
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;79;SSE;9;90%
La Grange;Cloudy;78;S;7;95%
Lago Vista;Cloudy;76;SSW;7;85%
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;5;85%
Laredo;Mostly sunny;77;SE;11;87%
Llano;Partly sunny;75;S;3;83%
Longview;Intermittent clouds;75;SSW;7;95%
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;73;SSE;10;74%
Lufkin;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;100%
Mcallen;Cloudy;82;SSE;13;90%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;77;S;12;81%
Mckinney;Sunny;79;S;14;76%
Mesquite;Cloudy;75;S;9;88%
Midland;Cloudy;76;SE;9;72%
Midland Airpark;Cloudy;76;SE;9;72%
Midlothian;Cloudy;75;S;10;90%
Mineola;Mostly sunny;74;SSE;9;92%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;79;SSE;14;73%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;75;SSW;6;86%
Nacogdoches;Fog;72;ESE;3;100%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;76;SSW;5;90%
Odessa;Mostly clear;77;S;12;63%
Orange;Sunny;74;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Cloudy;82;S;13;84%
Palestine;Sunny;74;SE;6;95%
Pampa;Sunny;64;NE;8;87%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;63;Calm;0;87%
Paris;Cloudy;77;S;8;76%
Pecos;Clear;70;SE;3;52%
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;66;N;10;77%
Plainview;Sunny;68;S;8;87%
Pleasanton;Sunny;75;SSE;3;94%
Port Aransas;Intermittent clouds;82;S;12;84%
Port Isabel;Cloudy;82;SSE;8;85%
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;77;S;3;90%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;3;94%
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;78;S;5;92%
Rockport;Partly sunny;80;S;8;87%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;72;SSE;13;90%
San Angelo;Sunny;77;SSE;5;73%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;7;85%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;90%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;77;S;9;87%
Seminole;Clear;67;NE;5;81%
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;77;S;10;80%
Snyder;Sunny;74;SSE;12;72%
Sonora;Sunny;77;S;13;78%
Stephenville;Sunny;75;S;8;81%
Sulphur Springs;Hazy sunshine;77;SSW;9;82%
Sweetwater;Sunny;76;SSE;13;71%
Temple;Partly sunny;75;SSE;12;94%
Terrell;Sunny;77;S;10;81%
Tyler;Mostly sunny;75;S;10;90%
Uvalde;Cloudy;76;ESE;10;87%
Vernon;Sunny;80;S;8;65%
Victoria;Cloudy;77;S;8;97%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;77;S;15;81%
Weslaco;Cloudy;79;SE;9;100%
Wharton;Fog;73;Calm;0;95%
Wichita Falls;Cloudy;82;S;5;65%
Wink;Mostly clear;70;SSE;7;65%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;9;81%
_____
