TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM CDT Wednesday, July 4, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Partly sunny;96;E;15;29%
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;100;ENE;7;23%
Alice;Partly sunny;93;SSE;8;45%
Alpine;Mostly cloudy;84;W;9;41%
Amarillo;Partly sunny;98;SE;11;22%
Angleton;Showers;77;Calm;0;81%
Arlington;Partly sunny;90;ENE;18;45%
Austin;Thunderstorms;75;N;3;93%
Austin Bergstrom;Thunderstorms;76;ENE;8;97%
Bay;Rain;75;SE;6;83%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;7;76%
Beeville;Partly sunny;89;SE;8;55%
Borger;Sunny;98;ESE;12;24%
Bowie;Partly sunny;94;E;10;46%
Breckenridge;Sunny;100;E;15;25%
Brenham;Rain;73;SSE;3;100%
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;95;E;14;38%
Brownsville;Partly sunny;93;SE;15;55%
Brownwood;Partly Sunny w/ showers;98;ENE;15;25%
Burnet;Thunderstorms;78;SE;13;81%
Canadian;Sunny;96;SSE;14;38%
Castroville;Sunny;100;SSE;6;23%
Childress;Sunny;100;E;8;22%
Cleburne;Partly sunny;93;ENE;22;46%
College Station;Showers;75;S;9;100%
Comanche;Partly sunny;100;NE;13;30%
Conroe;Cloudy;75;SSE;12;100%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;18;74%
Corsicana;Partly sunny;91;ENE;12;53%
Cotulla;Sunny;101;Calm;0;26%
Dalhart;Sunny;97;SSE;18;23%
Dallas Love;Cloudy;92;E;17;51%
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;92;E;17;48%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;91;E;15;53%
Decatur;Partly sunny;92;ENE;14;45%
Del Rio;Sunny;104;N;6;20%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;100;N;8;24%
Denton;Mostly cloudy;92;E;20;46%
Dryden;Sunny;101;E;11;19%
Dumas;Sunny;93;SE;15;29%
Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;96;SSE;11;41%
El Paso;Partly sunny;101;S;5;14%
Ellington;Cloudy;75;S;6;88%
Falfurrias;Sunny;96;ESE;9;37%
Fort Hood;Cloudy;81;SE;12;78%
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;91;ENE;18;51%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;92;E;16;48%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;95;NE;12;40%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;91;ENE;15;43%
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;91;Calm;0;31%
Gainesville;Cloudy;91;E;14;49%
Galveston;Rain;75;S;3;96%
Gatesville;Partly sunny;95;NE;16;36%
Georgetown;Showers;77;SSE;7;94%
Giddings;Rain;70;SE;6;96%
Gilmer;Partly sunny;88;ESE;13;58%
Graham;Sunny;98;NE;10;31%
Granbury;Partly sunny;96;ENE;16;37%
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;90;ENE;18;45%
Greenville;Cloudy;90;ENE;9;51%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;85;N;8;29%
Hamilton;Partly sunny;97;NE;15;31%
Harlingen;Partly sunny;94;SSE;15;48%
Hearne;Thunderstorms;83;ESE;6;72%
Hebbronville;Sunny;95;SSE;12;34%
Henderson;Cloudy;87;ESE;12;61%
Hereford;Partly sunny;100;ESE;13;17%
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;93;NE;16;48%
Hondo;Sunny;100;SSE;8;29%
Houston;Fog;73;Calm;0;94%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;75;S;7;96%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Fog;73;Calm;0;94%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers;72;SSE;3;97%
Houston Clover;Cloudy;74;S;6;100%
Houston Hooks;Cloudy;75;SSE;6;93%
Houston Hull;Partly Sunny w/ showers;75;S;8;84%
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;76;S;8;93%
Huntsville;Cloudy;78;S;10;81%
Ingleside;Partly sunny;87;SSE;16;71%
Jacksonville;Cloudy;86;ESE;10;70%
Jasper;Showers;81;SSE;3;80%
Junction;Partly sunny;102;NE;3;21%
Kellyusa Airport;Intermittent clouds;96;Calm;0;31%
Kerrville;Cloudy;97;Calm;0;22%
Killeen;Cloudy;81;SE;12;78%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Showers;79;ESE;9;88%
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;93;SE;14;59%
La Grange;Rain;75;SE;7;97%
Lago Vista;Thunderstorms;74;E;9;96%
Lancaster;Partly sunny;91;E;15;50%
Laredo;Partly sunny;99;Calm;0;36%
Llano;Thunderstorms;90;Calm;0;51%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;89;ESE;11;53%
Lubbock;Partly sunny;98;NNE;9;23%
Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;14;71%
Mcallen;Partly sunny;99;SSE;9;41%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;94;NE;16;45%
Mckinney;Partly sunny;90;ESE;14;53%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;91;E;16;43%
Midland;Sunny;103;E;10;19%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;103;E;10;19%
Midlothian;Cloudy;90;E;13;54%
Mineola;Intermittent clouds;90;ENE;10;59%
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;98;ENE;16;34%
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;90;E;15;48%
Nacogdoches;Partly Sunny w/ showers;76;ESE;10;97%
New Braunfels;Thunderstorms;80;NE;20;68%
Odessa;Sunny;99;SSE;15;15%
Orange;Cloudy;81;SSW;6;83%
Palacios;Cloudy;78;ESE;14;92%
Palestine;Cloudy;83;NE;9;79%
Pampa;Sunny;94;ESE;14;30%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;95;SSE;12;29%
Paris;Cloudy;87;E;12;62%
Pecos;Sunny;100;E;9;21%
Perryton;Sunny;96;SE;18;29%
Plainview;Sunny;95;E;8;20%
Pleasanton;Sunny;96;SE;10;29%
Port Aransas;Thunderstorms;86;E;10;77%
Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;13;64%
Port Lavaca;Cloudy;86;SE;10;75%
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;95;S;6;35%
Robstown;Cloudy;87;ESE;15;71%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;16;79%
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;96;ENE;6;24%
San Angelo;Partly sunny;103;ESE;12;24%
San Antonio;Intermittent clouds;89;SE;6;49%
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;100;S;10;31%
San Marcos;Thunderstorms;73;NNW;17;94%
Seminole;Sunny;95;SSE;12;19%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;93;ENE;13;49%
Snyder;Sunny;97;NE;7;26%
Sonora;Sunny;99;ENE;8;20%
Stephenville;Sunny;98;NE;10;28%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;89;ESE;6;51%
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;100;NE;9;18%
Temple;Partly sunny;79;ESE;10;90%
Terrell;Partly sunny;91;ENE;16;48%
Tyler;Cloudy;89;E;12;62%
Uvalde;Partly sunny;98;ESE;9;29%
Vernon;Sunny;102;E;14;24%
Victoria;Cloudy;83;ESE;8;75%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;94;ENE;22;43%
Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;96;SSE;12;45%
Wharton;Rain;73;SE;6;91%
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;98;E;14;35%
Wink;Sunny;99;ESE;9;17%
Zapata;Partly sunny;100;S;6;27%
