TX Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM CDT Wednesday, July 4, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly sunny;96;E;15;29%

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;100;ENE;7;23%

Alice;Partly sunny;93;SSE;8;45%

Alpine;Mostly cloudy;84;W;9;41%

Amarillo;Partly sunny;98;SE;11;22%

Angleton;Showers;77;Calm;0;81%

Arlington;Partly sunny;90;ENE;18;45%

Austin;Thunderstorms;75;N;3;93%

Austin Bergstrom;Thunderstorms;76;ENE;8;97%

Bay;Rain;75;SE;6;83%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;7;76%

Beeville;Partly sunny;89;SE;8;55%

Borger;Sunny;98;ESE;12;24%

Bowie;Partly sunny;94;E;10;46%

Breckenridge;Sunny;100;E;15;25%

Brenham;Rain;73;SSE;3;100%

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;95;E;14;38%

Brownsville;Partly sunny;93;SE;15;55%

Brownwood;Partly Sunny w/ showers;98;ENE;15;25%

Burnet;Thunderstorms;78;SE;13;81%

Canadian;Sunny;96;SSE;14;38%

Castroville;Sunny;100;SSE;6;23%

Childress;Sunny;100;E;8;22%

Cleburne;Partly sunny;93;ENE;22;46%

College Station;Showers;75;S;9;100%

Comanche;Partly sunny;100;NE;13;30%

Conroe;Cloudy;75;SSE;12;100%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;18;74%

Corsicana;Partly sunny;91;ENE;12;53%

Cotulla;Sunny;101;Calm;0;26%

Dalhart;Sunny;97;SSE;18;23%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;92;E;17;51%

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;92;E;17;48%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;91;E;15;53%

Decatur;Partly sunny;92;ENE;14;45%

Del Rio;Sunny;104;N;6;20%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;100;N;8;24%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;92;E;20;46%

Dryden;Sunny;101;E;11;19%

Dumas;Sunny;93;SE;15;29%

Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;96;SSE;11;41%

El Paso;Partly sunny;101;S;5;14%

Ellington;Cloudy;75;S;6;88%

Falfurrias;Sunny;96;ESE;9;37%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;81;SE;12;78%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;91;ENE;18;51%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;92;E;16;48%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;95;NE;12;40%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;91;ENE;15;43%

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;91;Calm;0;31%

Gainesville;Cloudy;91;E;14;49%

Galveston;Rain;75;S;3;96%

Gatesville;Partly sunny;95;NE;16;36%

Georgetown;Showers;77;SSE;7;94%

Giddings;Rain;70;SE;6;96%

Gilmer;Partly sunny;88;ESE;13;58%

Graham;Sunny;98;NE;10;31%

Granbury;Partly sunny;96;ENE;16;37%

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;90;ENE;18;45%

Greenville;Cloudy;90;ENE;9;51%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;85;N;8;29%

Hamilton;Partly sunny;97;NE;15;31%

Harlingen;Partly sunny;94;SSE;15;48%

Hearne;Thunderstorms;83;ESE;6;72%

Hebbronville;Sunny;95;SSE;12;34%

Henderson;Cloudy;87;ESE;12;61%

Hereford;Partly sunny;100;ESE;13;17%

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;93;NE;16;48%

Hondo;Sunny;100;SSE;8;29%

Houston;Fog;73;Calm;0;94%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;75;S;7;96%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Fog;73;Calm;0;94%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers;72;SSE;3;97%

Houston Clover;Cloudy;74;S;6;100%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;75;SSE;6;93%

Houston Hull;Partly Sunny w/ showers;75;S;8;84%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;76;S;8;93%

Huntsville;Cloudy;78;S;10;81%

Ingleside;Partly sunny;87;SSE;16;71%

Jacksonville;Cloudy;86;ESE;10;70%

Jasper;Showers;81;SSE;3;80%

Junction;Partly sunny;102;NE;3;21%

Kellyusa Airport;Intermittent clouds;96;Calm;0;31%

Kerrville;Cloudy;97;Calm;0;22%

Killeen;Cloudy;81;SE;12;78%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Showers;79;ESE;9;88%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;93;SE;14;59%

La Grange;Rain;75;SE;7;97%

Lago Vista;Thunderstorms;74;E;9;96%

Lancaster;Partly sunny;91;E;15;50%

Laredo;Partly sunny;99;Calm;0;36%

Llano;Thunderstorms;90;Calm;0;51%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;89;ESE;11;53%

Lubbock;Partly sunny;98;NNE;9;23%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;14;71%

Mcallen;Partly sunny;99;SSE;9;41%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;94;NE;16;45%

Mckinney;Partly sunny;90;ESE;14;53%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;91;E;16;43%

Midland;Sunny;103;E;10;19%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;103;E;10;19%

Midlothian;Cloudy;90;E;13;54%

Mineola;Intermittent clouds;90;ENE;10;59%

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;98;ENE;16;34%

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;90;E;15;48%

Nacogdoches;Partly Sunny w/ showers;76;ESE;10;97%

New Braunfels;Thunderstorms;80;NE;20;68%

Odessa;Sunny;99;SSE;15;15%

Orange;Cloudy;81;SSW;6;83%

Palacios;Cloudy;78;ESE;14;92%

Palestine;Cloudy;83;NE;9;79%

Pampa;Sunny;94;ESE;14;30%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;95;SSE;12;29%

Paris;Cloudy;87;E;12;62%

Pecos;Sunny;100;E;9;21%

Perryton;Sunny;96;SE;18;29%

Plainview;Sunny;95;E;8;20%

Pleasanton;Sunny;96;SE;10;29%

Port Aransas;Thunderstorms;86;E;10;77%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;13;64%

Port Lavaca;Cloudy;86;SE;10;75%

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;95;S;6;35%

Robstown;Cloudy;87;ESE;15;71%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;16;79%

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;96;ENE;6;24%

San Angelo;Partly sunny;103;ESE;12;24%

San Antonio;Intermittent clouds;89;SE;6;49%

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;100;S;10;31%

San Marcos;Thunderstorms;73;NNW;17;94%

Seminole;Sunny;95;SSE;12;19%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;93;ENE;13;49%

Snyder;Sunny;97;NE;7;26%

Sonora;Sunny;99;ENE;8;20%

Stephenville;Sunny;98;NE;10;28%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;89;ESE;6;51%

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;100;NE;9;18%

Temple;Partly sunny;79;ESE;10;90%

Terrell;Partly sunny;91;ENE;16;48%

Tyler;Cloudy;89;E;12;62%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;98;ESE;9;29%

Vernon;Sunny;102;E;14;24%

Victoria;Cloudy;83;ESE;8;75%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;94;ENE;22;43%

Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;96;SSE;12;45%

Wharton;Rain;73;SE;6;91%

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;98;E;14;35%

Wink;Sunny;99;ESE;9;17%

Zapata;Partly sunny;100;S;6;27%

