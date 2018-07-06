TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM CDT Thursday, July 5, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;81;SSE;5;50%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;86;ESE;6;37%
Alice;Clear;78;ESE;5;86%
Alpine;Cloudy;70;ESE;8;73%
Amarillo;Clear;77;ESE;11;55%
Angleton;Clear;80;Calm;0;90%
Arlington;Clear;88;ENE;13;50%
Austin;Clear;86;Calm;0;50%
Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;86;Calm;0;54%
Bay;Clear;81;W;3;85%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;77;NNW;6;90%
Beeville;Clear;81;E;5;79%
Borger;Clear;83;ESE;8;48%
Bowie;Clear;84;Calm;0;62%
Breckenridge;Clear;90;ENE;3;38%
Brenham;Clear;86;Calm;0;67%
Bridgeport;Clear;81;Calm;0;66%
Brownsville;Clear;82;E;6;84%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;49%
Burnet;Clear;82;Calm;0;57%
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;82;E;6;57%
Castroville;Partly cloudy;83;NNE;6;58%
Childress;Clear;86;E;8;49%
Cleburne;Partly cloudy;91;ENE;6;41%
College Station;Rain;79;ENE;8;87%
Comanche;Clear;85;Calm;0;42%
Conroe;Partly cloudy w/ t-storm;75;E;7;100%
Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;6;96%
Corsicana;Clear;84;E;7;62%
Cotulla;Clear;81;ESE;7;73%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;77;ENE;7;55%
Dallas Love;Intermittent clouds;88;E;10;58%
Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;87;E;8;58%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;87;E;10;56%
Decatur;Clear;84;Calm;0;65%
Del Rio;Clear;81;NW;3;66%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;83;SSE;3;62%
Denton;Clear;85;ENE;9;62%
Dryden;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;5;78%
Dumas;Partly cloudy;79;E;9;52%
Edinburg;Clear;82;E;14;77%
El Paso;Intermittent clouds;86;ESE;17;32%
Ellington;Intermittent clouds;84;WNW;5;74%
Falfurrias;Clear;82;ENE;3;74%
Fort Hood;Cloudy;90;E;5;38%
Fort Worth;Clear;88;NE;12;54%
Fort Worth Alliance;Intermittent clouds;89;ENE;10;51%
Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;91;NNE;12;44%
Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;85;ENE;14;60%
Fredericksburg;Clear;78;Calm;0;69%
Gainesville;Clear;85;NE;6;58%
Galveston;Clear;83;NNW;8;85%
Gatesville;Clear;88;Calm;0;42%
Georgetown;Mostly clear;85;E;3;53%
Giddings;Clear;85;Calm;0;68%
Gilmer;Clear;79;Calm;0;78%
Graham;Mostly clear;85;NNE;7;57%
Granbury;Cloudy;90;NNE;4;47%
Grand Prairie;Clear;88;ENE;13;50%
Greenville;Clear;84;Calm;0;65%
Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;74;E;37;53%
Hamilton;Clear;86;E;3;40%
Harlingen;Clear;80;E;7;90%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy w/ shower;85;E;3;66%
Hebbronville;Clear;82;Calm;0;72%
Henderson;Clear;80;Calm;0;85%
Hereford;Clear;81;ESE;8;42%
Hillsboro;Cloudy;91;NE;10;45%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;83;ENE;6;62%
Houston;Clear;85;Calm;0;56%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers;82;N;16;81%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;86;Calm;0;54%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;80;NW;3;85%
Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;83;NNW;7;79%
Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy w/ t-storm;78;N;3;90%
Houston Hull;Partly cloudy w/ t-storm;84;NNE;22;69%
Houston Intercontinental;Thunderstorms;79;N;6;84%
Huntsville;Partly cloudy;74;WNW;3;90%
Ingleside;Clear;82;SE;5;78%
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;83;NE;4;73%
Jasper;Thunderstorms;76;N;5;89%
Junction;Clear;81;NE;6;64%
Kellyusa Airport;Clear;87;E;9;49%
Kerrville;Clear;76;Calm;0;77%
Killeen;Cloudy;90;E;5;38%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;85;E;3;52%
Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;82;E;7;79%
La Grange;Clear;83;Calm;0;79%
Lago Vista;Clear;82;E;5;50%
Lancaster;Partly cloudy;86;E;10;59%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storm;89;E;12;60%
Llano;Clear;82;Calm;0;65%
Longview;Partly cloudy;82;N;3;70%
Lubbock;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;15;48%
Lufkin;Showers;75;W;5;93%
Mcallen;Clear;85;E;9;71%
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;91;ENE;4;45%
Mckinney;Clear;85;ENE;7;60%
Mesquite;Partly cloudy;82;ENE;3;68%
Midland;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;8;51%
Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;8;51%
Midlothian;Partly cloudy;85;ENE;8;62%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;79;NNE;6;83%
Mineral Wells;Clear;85;NE;7;52%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;78;NNE;3;82%
Nacogdoches;Cloudy;77;ESE;5;84%
New Braunfels;Clear;80;Calm;0;76%
Odessa;Partly cloudy;79;SE;10;59%
Orange;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Clear;80;Calm;0;93%
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;93%
Pampa;Clear;78;E;8;61%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;60%
Paris;Cloudy;80;N;7;84%
Pecos;Cloudy;79;ENE;14;58%
Perryton;Clear;80;SE;5;59%
Plainview;Clear;77;E;6;50%
Pleasanton;Clear;82;SE;5;66%
Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;82;NE;8;83%
Port Isabel;Clear;82;E;13;81%
Port Lavaca;Clear;82;Calm;0;84%
Randolph AFB;Clear;84;ESE;5;58%
Robstown;Clear;79;ESE;6;89%
Rockport;Clear;81;ESE;6;78%
Rocksprings;Clear;78;ESE;6;64%
San Angelo;Clear;80;Calm;0;59%
San Antonio;Mostly clear;82;E;7;68%
San Antonio Stinson;Clear;83;ESE;8;71%
San Marcos;Cloudy;81;Calm;0;73%
Seminole;Clear;79;SE;7;48%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;82;NE;8;74%
Snyder;Clear;82;E;5;46%
Sonora;Clear;82;Calm;0;54%
Stephenville;Clear;88;Calm;0;39%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;84;N;3;67%
Sweetwater;Clear;83;SE;5;42%
Temple;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;3;49%
Terrell;Mostly cloudy;82;NNE;5;71%
Tyler;Mostly cloudy;80;NNE;5;81%
Uvalde;Clear;83;E;3;58%
Vernon;Clear;87;ESE;5;47%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;80;NNE;4;86%
Waco;Clear;90;E;5;40%
Weslaco;Clear;83;E;13;76%
Wharton;Clear;80;Calm;0;82%
Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;88;NE;7;50%
Wink;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;9;63%
Zapata;Clear;84;E;12;59%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather