TX Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM CDT Thursday, July 5, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;81;SSE;5;50%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;86;ESE;6;37%

Alice;Clear;78;ESE;5;86%

Alpine;Cloudy;70;ESE;8;73%

Amarillo;Clear;77;ESE;11;55%

Angleton;Clear;80;Calm;0;90%

Arlington;Clear;88;ENE;13;50%

Austin;Clear;86;Calm;0;50%

Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;86;Calm;0;54%

Bay;Clear;81;W;3;85%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;77;NNW;6;90%

Beeville;Clear;81;E;5;79%

Borger;Clear;83;ESE;8;48%

Bowie;Clear;84;Calm;0;62%

Breckenridge;Clear;90;ENE;3;38%

Brenham;Clear;86;Calm;0;67%

Bridgeport;Clear;81;Calm;0;66%

Brownsville;Clear;82;E;6;84%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;49%

Burnet;Clear;82;Calm;0;57%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;82;E;6;57%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;83;NNE;6;58%

Childress;Clear;86;E;8;49%

Cleburne;Partly cloudy;91;ENE;6;41%

College Station;Rain;79;ENE;8;87%

Comanche;Clear;85;Calm;0;42%

Conroe;Partly cloudy w/ t-storm;75;E;7;100%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;6;96%

Corsicana;Clear;84;E;7;62%

Cotulla;Clear;81;ESE;7;73%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;77;ENE;7;55%

Dallas Love;Intermittent clouds;88;E;10;58%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;87;E;8;58%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;87;E;10;56%

Decatur;Clear;84;Calm;0;65%

Del Rio;Clear;81;NW;3;66%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;83;SSE;3;62%

Denton;Clear;85;ENE;9;62%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;5;78%

Dumas;Partly cloudy;79;E;9;52%

Edinburg;Clear;82;E;14;77%

El Paso;Intermittent clouds;86;ESE;17;32%

Ellington;Intermittent clouds;84;WNW;5;74%

Falfurrias;Clear;82;ENE;3;74%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;90;E;5;38%

Fort Worth;Clear;88;NE;12;54%

Fort Worth Alliance;Intermittent clouds;89;ENE;10;51%

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;91;NNE;12;44%

Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;85;ENE;14;60%

Fredericksburg;Clear;78;Calm;0;69%

Gainesville;Clear;85;NE;6;58%

Galveston;Clear;83;NNW;8;85%

Gatesville;Clear;88;Calm;0;42%

Georgetown;Mostly clear;85;E;3;53%

Giddings;Clear;85;Calm;0;68%

Gilmer;Clear;79;Calm;0;78%

Graham;Mostly clear;85;NNE;7;57%

Granbury;Cloudy;90;NNE;4;47%

Grand Prairie;Clear;88;ENE;13;50%

Greenville;Clear;84;Calm;0;65%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;74;E;37;53%

Hamilton;Clear;86;E;3;40%

Harlingen;Clear;80;E;7;90%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy w/ shower;85;E;3;66%

Hebbronville;Clear;82;Calm;0;72%

Henderson;Clear;80;Calm;0;85%

Hereford;Clear;81;ESE;8;42%

Hillsboro;Cloudy;91;NE;10;45%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;83;ENE;6;62%

Houston;Clear;85;Calm;0;56%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers;82;N;16;81%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;86;Calm;0;54%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;80;NW;3;85%

Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;83;NNW;7;79%

Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy w/ t-storm;78;N;3;90%

Houston Hull;Partly cloudy w/ t-storm;84;NNE;22;69%

Houston Intercontinental;Thunderstorms;79;N;6;84%

Huntsville;Partly cloudy;74;WNW;3;90%

Ingleside;Clear;82;SE;5;78%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;83;NE;4;73%

Jasper;Thunderstorms;76;N;5;89%

Junction;Clear;81;NE;6;64%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;87;E;9;49%

Kerrville;Clear;76;Calm;0;77%

Killeen;Cloudy;90;E;5;38%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;85;E;3;52%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;82;E;7;79%

La Grange;Clear;83;Calm;0;79%

Lago Vista;Clear;82;E;5;50%

Lancaster;Partly cloudy;86;E;10;59%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storm;89;E;12;60%

Llano;Clear;82;Calm;0;65%

Longview;Partly cloudy;82;N;3;70%

Lubbock;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;15;48%

Lufkin;Showers;75;W;5;93%

Mcallen;Clear;85;E;9;71%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;91;ENE;4;45%

Mckinney;Clear;85;ENE;7;60%

Mesquite;Partly cloudy;82;ENE;3;68%

Midland;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;8;51%

Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;8;51%

Midlothian;Partly cloudy;85;ENE;8;62%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;79;NNE;6;83%

Mineral Wells;Clear;85;NE;7;52%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;78;NNE;3;82%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;77;ESE;5;84%

New Braunfels;Clear;80;Calm;0;76%

Odessa;Partly cloudy;79;SE;10;59%

Orange;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%

Palacios;Clear;80;Calm;0;93%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;93%

Pampa;Clear;78;E;8;61%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;60%

Paris;Cloudy;80;N;7;84%

Pecos;Cloudy;79;ENE;14;58%

Perryton;Clear;80;SE;5;59%

Plainview;Clear;77;E;6;50%

Pleasanton;Clear;82;SE;5;66%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;82;NE;8;83%

Port Isabel;Clear;82;E;13;81%

Port Lavaca;Clear;82;Calm;0;84%

Randolph AFB;Clear;84;ESE;5;58%

Robstown;Clear;79;ESE;6;89%

Rockport;Clear;81;ESE;6;78%

Rocksprings;Clear;78;ESE;6;64%

San Angelo;Clear;80;Calm;0;59%

San Antonio;Mostly clear;82;E;7;68%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;83;ESE;8;71%

San Marcos;Cloudy;81;Calm;0;73%

Seminole;Clear;79;SE;7;48%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;82;NE;8;74%

Snyder;Clear;82;E;5;46%

Sonora;Clear;82;Calm;0;54%

Stephenville;Clear;88;Calm;0;39%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;84;N;3;67%

Sweetwater;Clear;83;SE;5;42%

Temple;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;3;49%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;82;NNE;5;71%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;80;NNE;5;81%

Uvalde;Clear;83;E;3;58%

Vernon;Clear;87;ESE;5;47%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;80;NNE;4;86%

Waco;Clear;90;E;5;40%

Weslaco;Clear;83;E;13;76%

Wharton;Clear;80;Calm;0;82%

Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;88;NE;7;50%

Wink;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;9;63%

Zapata;Clear;84;E;12;59%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather