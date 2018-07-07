TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 PM CDT Friday, July 6, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Cloudy;85;E;18;49%

Abilene Dyess;Intermittent clouds;92;E;7;30%

Alice;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;93%

Alpine;Sunny;75;NE;6;60%

Amarillo;Thunderstorms;74;ESE;14;75%

Angleton;Clear;79;Calm;0;87%

Arlington;Clear;82;NNE;7;65%

Austin;Clear;88;ESE;3;49%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;88;SE;3;53%

Bay;Clear;82;Calm;0;82%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;82;NNE;6;83%

Beeville;Clear;78;Calm;0;86%

Borger;Sunny;78;Calm;0;59%

Bowie;Partly cloudy w/ showers;73;Calm;0;88%

Breckenridge;Sunny;84;E;8;49%

Brenham;Clear;82;NNE;3;73%

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy w/ t-storm;80;NE;14;62%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy w/ showers;81;ESE;6;84%

Brownwood;Clear;84;ENE;12;48%

Burnet;Clear;81;NE;6;66%

Canadian;Sunny;73;SSE;5;89%

Castroville;Clear;80;Calm;0;66%

Childress;Clear;73;NNE;12;84%

Cleburne;Clear;79;E;7;87%

College Station;Clear;79;NE;7;81%

Comanche;Clear;84;E;12;57%

Conroe;Clear;79;Calm;0;97%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;77;W;3;100%

Corsicana;Clear;76;N;3;93%

Cotulla;Clear;75;SE;6;96%

Dalhart;Sunny;73;SSE;15;65%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;84;N;6;60%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;83;NNE;7;71%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Intermittent clouds;83;NE;13;60%

Decatur;Partly cloudy;75;NNE;8;81%

Del Rio;Clear;82;NE;5;69%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;82;NNE;8;67%

Denton;Clear;76;N;7;84%

Dryden;Cloudy;78;SW;8;65%

Dumas;Partly sunny;70;SE;12;77%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;81;S;6;84%

El Paso;Partly sunny;89;NE;9;25%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;6;69%

Falfurrias;Clear;82;Calm;0;74%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;84;ESE;10;60%

Fort Worth;Clear;83;NNE;10;64%

Fort Worth Alliance;Intermittent clouds;81;N;14;71%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;87;E;7;53%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;82;ENE;3;63%

Fredericksburg;Clear;87;Calm;0;39%

Gainesville;Rain;72;NNE;7;87%

Galveston;Clear;82;ESE;8;76%

Gatesville;Clear;81;ENE;8;65%

Georgetown;Cloudy;85;N;6;61%

Giddings;Clear;84;Calm;0;62%

Gilmer;Partly cloudy w/ t-storm;81;NNW;8;84%

Graham;Partly Sunny w/ showers;80;Calm;0;75%

Granbury;Clear;83;Calm;0;62%

Grand Prairie;Clear;82;NNE;7;65%

Greenville;Clear;81;N;9;78%

Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;72;ENE;20;61%

Hamilton;Clear;82;E;6;57%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;8;84%

Hearne;Clear;82;NE;8;63%

Hebbronville;Clear;81;Calm;0;67%

Henderson;Clear;77;Calm;0;87%

Hereford;Sunny;73;E;14;69%

Hillsboro;Clear;79;Calm;0;83%

Hondo;Clear;85;S;3;68%

Houston;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;73%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;84;ESE;3;74%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;73%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;77;Calm;0;93%

Houston Clover;Clear;83;S;3;79%

Houston Hooks;Clear;82;WSW;5;76%

Houston Hull;Clear;78;Calm;0;90%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;81;S;6;87%

Huntsville;Clear;79;Calm;0;81%

Ingleside;Clear;80;Calm;0;84%

Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;83;NNE;4;74%

Jasper;Clear;83;Calm;0;82%

Junction;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;12;90%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;85;S;6;60%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;79%

Killeen;Cloudy;84;ESE;10;60%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;83;E;7;64%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;81;NE;3;87%

La Grange;Partly cloudy;85;SE;3;64%

Lago Vista;Clear;84;NNE;7;57%

Lancaster;Clear;79;Calm;0;86%

Laredo;Cloudy;91;NE;9;40%

Llano;Partly cloudy w/ t-storm;82;Calm;0;69%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;84;NW;5;72%

Lubbock;Intermittent clouds;78;ENE;14;63%

Lufkin;Clear;82;NNW;6;73%

Mcallen;Clear;81;Calm;0;84%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;81;NE;8;68%

Mckinney;Clear;79;N;7;81%

Mesquite;Clear;81;N;3;78%

Midland;Thunderstorms;76;E;6;66%

Midland Airpark;Thunderstorms;76;E;6;66%

Midlothian;Clear;78;Calm;0;84%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;83;NNE;4;78%

Mineral Wells;Clear;81;ENE;7;71%

Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;82;NNE;7;73%

Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;82;NNW;6;79%

New Braunfels;Clear;81;SSW;3;71%

Odessa;Cloudy;77;ENE;14;63%

Orange;Thunderstorms;81;SSE;3;90%

Palacios;Clear;79;Calm;0;93%

Palestine;Clear;79;N;5;78%

Pampa;Sunny;77;ESE;6;63%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;77;SSE;9;60%

Paris;Cloudy;76;N;12;93%

Pecos;Sunny;81;Calm;0;58%

Perryton;Sunny;79;SSE;10;63%

Plainview;Sunny;71;ENE;9;77%

Pleasanton;Clear;78;Calm;0;83%

Port Aransas;Mostly clear;79;NNW;5;84%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;81;E;7;80%

Port Lavaca;Clear;82;ENE;3;78%

Randolph AFB;Clear;85;SSE;6;62%

Robstown;Clear;76;Calm;0;89%

Rockport;Clear;77;Calm;0;87%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;76;WNW;5;81%

San Angelo;Thunderstorms;81;NW;6;53%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;85;S;11;67%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;82;Calm;0;71%

San Marcos;Intermittent clouds;88;ESE;7;51%

Seminole;Sunny;78;Calm;0;64%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storm;84;NE;7;64%

Snyder;Sunny;81;NNE;15;55%

Sonora;Sunny;77;S;5;88%

Stephenville;Intermittent clouds;83;E;9;66%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;80;NNE;6;75%

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;86;N;16;45%

Temple;Clear;77;N;7;87%

Terrell;Clear;80;NNE;9;73%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;84;N;4;71%

Uvalde;Clear;81;NE;5;69%

Vernon;Thunderstorms;76;NE;3;76%

Victoria;Partly cloudy;78;NE;5;91%

Waco;Clear;78;NNE;5;78%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;6;86%

Wharton;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;75%

Wichita Falls;Thunderstorms;85;E;14;47%

Wink;Sunny;84;E;9;42%

Zapata;Thunderstorms;79;SW;10;74%

