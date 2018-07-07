TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 PM CDT Friday, July 6, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Cloudy;85;E;18;49%
Abilene Dyess;Intermittent clouds;92;E;7;30%
Alice;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;93%
Alpine;Sunny;75;NE;6;60%
Amarillo;Thunderstorms;74;ESE;14;75%
Angleton;Clear;79;Calm;0;87%
Arlington;Clear;82;NNE;7;65%
Austin;Clear;88;ESE;3;49%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;88;SE;3;53%
Bay;Clear;82;Calm;0;82%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;82;NNE;6;83%
Beeville;Clear;78;Calm;0;86%
Borger;Sunny;78;Calm;0;59%
Bowie;Partly cloudy w/ showers;73;Calm;0;88%
Breckenridge;Sunny;84;E;8;49%
Brenham;Clear;82;NNE;3;73%
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy w/ t-storm;80;NE;14;62%
Brownsville;Partly cloudy w/ showers;81;ESE;6;84%
Brownwood;Clear;84;ENE;12;48%
Burnet;Clear;81;NE;6;66%
Canadian;Sunny;73;SSE;5;89%
Castroville;Clear;80;Calm;0;66%
Childress;Clear;73;NNE;12;84%
Cleburne;Clear;79;E;7;87%
College Station;Clear;79;NE;7;81%
Comanche;Clear;84;E;12;57%
Conroe;Clear;79;Calm;0;97%
Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;77;W;3;100%
Corsicana;Clear;76;N;3;93%
Cotulla;Clear;75;SE;6;96%
Dalhart;Sunny;73;SSE;15;65%
Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;84;N;6;60%
Dallas Redbird;Clear;83;NNE;7;71%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Intermittent clouds;83;NE;13;60%
Decatur;Partly cloudy;75;NNE;8;81%
Del Rio;Clear;82;NE;5;69%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;82;NNE;8;67%
Denton;Clear;76;N;7;84%
Dryden;Cloudy;78;SW;8;65%
Dumas;Partly sunny;70;SE;12;77%
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;81;S;6;84%
El Paso;Partly sunny;89;NE;9;25%
Ellington;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;6;69%
Falfurrias;Clear;82;Calm;0;74%
Fort Hood;Cloudy;84;ESE;10;60%
Fort Worth;Clear;83;NNE;10;64%
Fort Worth Alliance;Intermittent clouds;81;N;14;71%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;87;E;7;53%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;82;ENE;3;63%
Fredericksburg;Clear;87;Calm;0;39%
Gainesville;Rain;72;NNE;7;87%
Galveston;Clear;82;ESE;8;76%
Gatesville;Clear;81;ENE;8;65%
Georgetown;Cloudy;85;N;6;61%
Giddings;Clear;84;Calm;0;62%
Gilmer;Partly cloudy w/ t-storm;81;NNW;8;84%
Graham;Partly Sunny w/ showers;80;Calm;0;75%
Granbury;Clear;83;Calm;0;62%
Grand Prairie;Clear;82;NNE;7;65%
Greenville;Clear;81;N;9;78%
Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;72;ENE;20;61%
Hamilton;Clear;82;E;6;57%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;8;84%
Hearne;Clear;82;NE;8;63%
Hebbronville;Clear;81;Calm;0;67%
Henderson;Clear;77;Calm;0;87%
Hereford;Sunny;73;E;14;69%
Hillsboro;Clear;79;Calm;0;83%
Hondo;Clear;85;S;3;68%
Houston;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;73%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;84;ESE;3;74%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;73%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;77;Calm;0;93%
Houston Clover;Clear;83;S;3;79%
Houston Hooks;Clear;82;WSW;5;76%
Houston Hull;Clear;78;Calm;0;90%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;81;S;6;87%
Huntsville;Clear;79;Calm;0;81%
Ingleside;Clear;80;Calm;0;84%
Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;83;NNE;4;74%
Jasper;Clear;83;Calm;0;82%
Junction;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;12;90%
Kellyusa Airport;Clear;85;S;6;60%
Kerrville;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;79%
Killeen;Cloudy;84;ESE;10;60%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;83;E;7;64%
Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;81;NE;3;87%
La Grange;Partly cloudy;85;SE;3;64%
Lago Vista;Clear;84;NNE;7;57%
Lancaster;Clear;79;Calm;0;86%
Laredo;Cloudy;91;NE;9;40%
Llano;Partly cloudy w/ t-storm;82;Calm;0;69%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;84;NW;5;72%
Lubbock;Intermittent clouds;78;ENE;14;63%
Lufkin;Clear;82;NNW;6;73%
Mcallen;Clear;81;Calm;0;84%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;81;NE;8;68%
Mckinney;Clear;79;N;7;81%
Mesquite;Clear;81;N;3;78%
Midland;Thunderstorms;76;E;6;66%
Midland Airpark;Thunderstorms;76;E;6;66%
Midlothian;Clear;78;Calm;0;84%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;83;NNE;4;78%
Mineral Wells;Clear;81;ENE;7;71%
Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;82;NNE;7;73%
Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;82;NNW;6;79%
New Braunfels;Clear;81;SSW;3;71%
Odessa;Cloudy;77;ENE;14;63%
Orange;Thunderstorms;81;SSE;3;90%
Palacios;Clear;79;Calm;0;93%
Palestine;Clear;79;N;5;78%
Pampa;Sunny;77;ESE;6;63%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;77;SSE;9;60%
Paris;Cloudy;76;N;12;93%
Pecos;Sunny;81;Calm;0;58%
Perryton;Sunny;79;SSE;10;63%
Plainview;Sunny;71;ENE;9;77%
Pleasanton;Clear;78;Calm;0;83%
Port Aransas;Mostly clear;79;NNW;5;84%
Port Isabel;Cloudy;81;E;7;80%
Port Lavaca;Clear;82;ENE;3;78%
Randolph AFB;Clear;85;SSE;6;62%
Robstown;Clear;76;Calm;0;89%
Rockport;Clear;77;Calm;0;87%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;76;WNW;5;81%
San Angelo;Thunderstorms;81;NW;6;53%
San Antonio;Partly cloudy;85;S;11;67%
San Antonio Stinson;Clear;82;Calm;0;71%
San Marcos;Intermittent clouds;88;ESE;7;51%
Seminole;Sunny;78;Calm;0;64%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storm;84;NE;7;64%
Snyder;Sunny;81;NNE;15;55%
Sonora;Sunny;77;S;5;88%
Stephenville;Intermittent clouds;83;E;9;66%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;80;NNE;6;75%
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;86;N;16;45%
Temple;Clear;77;N;7;87%
Terrell;Clear;80;NNE;9;73%
Tyler;Mostly cloudy;84;N;4;71%
Uvalde;Clear;81;NE;5;69%
Vernon;Thunderstorms;76;NE;3;76%
Victoria;Partly cloudy;78;NE;5;91%
Waco;Clear;78;NNE;5;78%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;6;86%
Wharton;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;75%
Wichita Falls;Thunderstorms;85;E;14;47%
Wink;Sunny;84;E;9;42%
Zapata;Thunderstorms;79;SW;10;74%
