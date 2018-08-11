TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM CDT Saturday, August 11, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;67;SE;6;96%

Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;91%

Alice;Cloudy;76;E;3;93%

Alpine;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;88%

Amarillo;Clear;63;N;6;81%

Angleton;Showers;78;Calm;0;92%

Arlington;Cloudy;71;SSE;7;100%

Austin;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;84%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;78%

Bay;Partly cloudy;76;NE;3;98%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;1;98%

Beeville;Clear;75;Calm;0;95%

Borger;Clear;68;ENE;3;65%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;9;90%

Breckenridge;Cloudy;70;SE;3;100%

Brenham;Clear;74;Calm;0;97%

Bridgeport;Showers;72;SE;7;100%

Brownsville;Clear;80;SE;5;90%

Brownwood;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;100%

Burnet;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%

Canadian;Clear;64;S;5;91%

Castroville;Clear;73;Calm;0;98%

Childress;Partly cloudy;72;NE;5;75%

Cleburne;Showers;72;SSE;12;98%

College Station;Clear;76;SE;5;93%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;4;100%

Conroe;Clear;72;Calm;0;100%

Corpus Christi;Intermittent clouds;77;Calm;0;100%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy w/ shower;73;NE;3;96%

Cotulla;Clear;76;ENE;5;97%

Dalhart;Clear;63;NNW;7;69%

Dallas Love;Rain;73;Calm;0;93%

Dallas Redbird;Rain;72;S;5;90%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers;72;SE;3;90%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;8;86%

Del Rio;Cloudy;74;ENE;6;93%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;74;E;5;90%

Denton;Rain;71;S;7;96%

Dryden;Cloudy;70;N;1;100%

Dumas;Clear;61;NW;3;81%

Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;80;SSE;7;88%

El Paso;Partly cloudy;68;NNE;3;64%

Ellington;Intermittent clouds;79;Calm;0;100%

Falfurrias;Clear;77;E;3;89%

Fort Hood;Showers;73;Calm;0;94%

Fort Worth;Rain;69;ENE;9;100%

Fort Worth Alliance;Rain;72;E;6;93%

Fort Worth Nas;Rain;74;ESE;9;85%

Fort Worth Spinks;Rain;70;ESE;12;93%

Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;71;SW;9;78%

Gainesville;Clear;71;S;6;91%

Galveston;Thunderstorms;80;SW;6;81%

Gatesville;Clear;73;Calm;0;100%

Georgetown;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;89%

Giddings;Clear;73;Calm;0;96%

Gilmer;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;94%

Graham;Rain;71;Calm;0;100%

Granbury;Rain;71;Calm;0;91%

Grand Prairie;Cloudy;71;SSE;7;100%

Greenville;Cloudy;77;SW;9;83%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;64;ENE;12;80%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%

Harlingen;Clear;78;SE;7;92%

Hearne;Clear;74;Calm;0;88%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;76;E;5;86%

Henderson;Thunderstorms;73;S;7;88%

Hereford;Intermittent clouds;63;N;8;91%

Hillsboro;Showers;73;Calm;0;98%

Hondo;Clear;74;Calm;0;90%

Houston;Clear;79;Calm;0;83%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Intermittent clouds;78;Calm;0;100%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;79;Calm;0;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy w/ t-storm;75;Calm;0;98%

Houston Clover;Clear;77;Calm;0;100%

Houston Hooks;Clear;75;Calm;0;100%

Houston Hull;Showers;78;W;8;81%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%

Huntsville;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%

Ingleside;Partly cloudy;82;S;7;77%

Jacksonville;Thunderstorms;72;WSW;2;100%

Jasper;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;98%

Junction;Cloudy;72;W;5;93%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;94%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy w/ showers;72;Calm;0;88%

Killeen;Showers;73;Calm;0;94%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;75;W;2;87%

Kingsville Nas;Intermittent clouds;78;Calm;0;90%

La Grange;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;97%

Lago Vista;Fog;73;E;3;98%

Lancaster;Rain;71;Calm;0;93%

Laredo;Mostly clear;79;SSE;9;77%

Llano;Clear;73;Calm;0;88%

Longview;Cloudy;73;SW;3;99%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;67;NNW;6;87%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%

Mcallen;Clear;82;SSE;6;84%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;14;81%

Mesquite;Cloudy;72;SW;8;92%

Midland;Thunderstorms;70;ENE;5;88%

Midland Airpark;Thunderstorms;70;ENE;5;88%

Midlothian;Rain;71;W;3;100%

Mineola;Thunderstorms;72;SW;4;100%

Mineral Wells;Cloudy;73;ESE;9;84%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;70;S;3;91%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;75;NW;5;93%

Odessa;Showers;68;E;5;89%

Orange;Showers;76;Calm;0;100%

Palacios;Cloudy;79;WSW;12;90%

Palestine;Cloudy;74;ENE;3;100%

Pampa;Clear;64;NNE;8;81%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;59;Calm;0;87%

Paris;Cloudy;71;S;7;93%

Pecos;Cloudy;72;ENE;5;70%

Perryton;Clear;64;N;6;85%

Plainview;Clear;64;Calm;0;87%

Pleasanton;Clear;76;Calm;0;100%

Port Aransas;Intermittent clouds;83;S;12;79%

Port Isabel;Mostly clear;80;SE;9;86%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;87%

Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;75;NNW;3;94%

Robstown;Clear;77;Calm;0;90%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;83;S;8;73%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;69;ESE;7;88%

San Angelo;Clear;69;Calm;0;89%

San Antonio;Cloudy;76;NNW;2;91%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy w/ showers;78;Calm;0;84%

San Marcos;Cloudy;75;NNW;3;88%

Seminole;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;72;S;5;93%

Snyder;Clear;69;Calm;0;79%

Sonora;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;90%

Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;72;WSW;10;95%

Sweetwater;Clear;70;SSW;5;90%

Temple;Clear;73;Calm;0;100%

Terrell;Partly cloudy w/ showers;73;WSW;7;90%

Tyler;Thunderstorms;74;WSW;5;95%

Uvalde;Clear;70;ENE;6;100%

Vernon;Clear;71;Calm;0;73%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;77;NE;3;91%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;75;S;7;87%

Weslaco;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;8;89%

Wharton;Thunderstorms;74;Calm;0;96%

Wichita Falls;Clear;73;Calm;0;78%

Wink;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;72%

Zapata;Intermittent clouds;78;ESE;7;79%

_____

