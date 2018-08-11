TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM CDT Saturday, August 11, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;67;SE;6;96%
Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;91%
Alice;Cloudy;76;E;3;93%
Alpine;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;88%
Amarillo;Clear;63;N;6;81%
Angleton;Showers;78;Calm;0;92%
Arlington;Cloudy;71;SSE;7;100%
Austin;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;84%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;78%
Bay;Partly cloudy;76;NE;3;98%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;1;98%
Beeville;Clear;75;Calm;0;95%
Borger;Clear;68;ENE;3;65%
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;9;90%
Breckenridge;Cloudy;70;SE;3;100%
Brenham;Clear;74;Calm;0;97%
Bridgeport;Showers;72;SE;7;100%
Brownsville;Clear;80;SE;5;90%
Brownwood;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;100%
Burnet;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%
Canadian;Clear;64;S;5;91%
Castroville;Clear;73;Calm;0;98%
Childress;Partly cloudy;72;NE;5;75%
Cleburne;Showers;72;SSE;12;98%
College Station;Clear;76;SE;5;93%
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;4;100%
Conroe;Clear;72;Calm;0;100%
Corpus Christi;Intermittent clouds;77;Calm;0;100%
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy w/ shower;73;NE;3;96%
Cotulla;Clear;76;ENE;5;97%
Dalhart;Clear;63;NNW;7;69%
Dallas Love;Rain;73;Calm;0;93%
Dallas Redbird;Rain;72;S;5;90%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers;72;SE;3;90%
Decatur;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;8;86%
Del Rio;Cloudy;74;ENE;6;93%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;74;E;5;90%
Denton;Rain;71;S;7;96%
Dryden;Cloudy;70;N;1;100%
Dumas;Clear;61;NW;3;81%
Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;80;SSE;7;88%
El Paso;Partly cloudy;68;NNE;3;64%
Ellington;Intermittent clouds;79;Calm;0;100%
Falfurrias;Clear;77;E;3;89%
Fort Hood;Showers;73;Calm;0;94%
Fort Worth;Rain;69;ENE;9;100%
Fort Worth Alliance;Rain;72;E;6;93%
Fort Worth Nas;Rain;74;ESE;9;85%
Fort Worth Spinks;Rain;70;ESE;12;93%
Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;71;SW;9;78%
Gainesville;Clear;71;S;6;91%
Galveston;Thunderstorms;80;SW;6;81%
Gatesville;Clear;73;Calm;0;100%
Georgetown;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;89%
Giddings;Clear;73;Calm;0;96%
Gilmer;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;94%
Graham;Rain;71;Calm;0;100%
Granbury;Rain;71;Calm;0;91%
Grand Prairie;Cloudy;71;SSE;7;100%
Greenville;Cloudy;77;SW;9;83%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;64;ENE;12;80%
Hamilton;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
Harlingen;Clear;78;SE;7;92%
Hearne;Clear;74;Calm;0;88%
Hebbronville;Cloudy;76;E;5;86%
Henderson;Thunderstorms;73;S;7;88%
Hereford;Intermittent clouds;63;N;8;91%
Hillsboro;Showers;73;Calm;0;98%
Hondo;Clear;74;Calm;0;90%
Houston;Clear;79;Calm;0;83%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Intermittent clouds;78;Calm;0;100%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;79;Calm;0;83%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy w/ t-storm;75;Calm;0;98%
Houston Clover;Clear;77;Calm;0;100%
Houston Hooks;Clear;75;Calm;0;100%
Houston Hull;Showers;78;W;8;81%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%
Huntsville;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%
Ingleside;Partly cloudy;82;S;7;77%
Jacksonville;Thunderstorms;72;WSW;2;100%
Jasper;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;98%
Junction;Cloudy;72;W;5;93%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;94%
Kerrville;Partly cloudy w/ showers;72;Calm;0;88%
Killeen;Showers;73;Calm;0;94%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;75;W;2;87%
Kingsville Nas;Intermittent clouds;78;Calm;0;90%
La Grange;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;97%
Lago Vista;Fog;73;E;3;98%
Lancaster;Rain;71;Calm;0;93%
Laredo;Mostly clear;79;SSE;9;77%
Llano;Clear;73;Calm;0;88%
Longview;Cloudy;73;SW;3;99%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;67;NNW;6;87%
Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%
Mcallen;Clear;82;SSE;6;84%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;96%
Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;14;81%
Mesquite;Cloudy;72;SW;8;92%
Midland;Thunderstorms;70;ENE;5;88%
Midland Airpark;Thunderstorms;70;ENE;5;88%
Midlothian;Rain;71;W;3;100%
Mineola;Thunderstorms;72;SW;4;100%
Mineral Wells;Cloudy;73;ESE;9;84%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;70;S;3;91%
Nacogdoches;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;75;NW;5;93%
Odessa;Showers;68;E;5;89%
Orange;Showers;76;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Cloudy;79;WSW;12;90%
Palestine;Cloudy;74;ENE;3;100%
Pampa;Clear;64;NNE;8;81%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;59;Calm;0;87%
Paris;Cloudy;71;S;7;93%
Pecos;Cloudy;72;ENE;5;70%
Perryton;Clear;64;N;6;85%
Plainview;Clear;64;Calm;0;87%
Pleasanton;Clear;76;Calm;0;100%
Port Aransas;Intermittent clouds;83;S;12;79%
Port Isabel;Mostly clear;80;SE;9;86%
Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;87%
Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;75;NNW;3;94%
Robstown;Clear;77;Calm;0;90%
Rockport;Partly cloudy;83;S;8;73%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;69;ESE;7;88%
San Angelo;Clear;69;Calm;0;89%
San Antonio;Cloudy;76;NNW;2;91%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy w/ showers;78;Calm;0;84%
San Marcos;Cloudy;75;NNW;3;88%
Seminole;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;72;S;5;93%
Snyder;Clear;69;Calm;0;79%
Sonora;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%
Stephenville;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;90%
Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;72;WSW;10;95%
Sweetwater;Clear;70;SSW;5;90%
Temple;Clear;73;Calm;0;100%
Terrell;Partly cloudy w/ showers;73;WSW;7;90%
Tyler;Thunderstorms;74;WSW;5;95%
Uvalde;Clear;70;ENE;6;100%
Vernon;Clear;71;Calm;0;73%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;77;NE;3;91%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;75;S;7;87%
Weslaco;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;8;89%
Wharton;Thunderstorms;74;Calm;0;96%
Wichita Falls;Clear;73;Calm;0;78%
Wink;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;72%
Zapata;Intermittent clouds;78;ESE;7;79%
