TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM CDT Sunday, August 12, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;8;96%
Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;81;S;3;70%
Alice;Partly sunny;92;SE;22;55%
Alpine;Cloudy;77;NNE;6;46%
Amarillo;Cloudy;86;SE;6;39%
Angleton;Partly sunny;90;S;15;58%
Arlington;Sunny;84;SSE;7;61%
Austin;Thunderstorms;87;SE;8;66%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;84%
Bay;Partly sunny;92;SSE;15;58%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;90;NE;9;69%
Beeville;Cloudy;91;SE;18;57%
Borger;Cloudy;89;ESE;10;32%
Bowie;Sunny;87;S;8;52%
Breckenridge;Hazy sunshine;79;SW;6;70%
Brenham;Sunny;86;E;8;67%
Bridgeport;Sunny;87;SSW;12;50%
Brownsville;Cloudy;79;SSE;12;84%
Brownwood;Sunny;75;Calm;0;79%
Burnet;Showers;75;SSE;5;84%
Canadian;Cloudy;84;NNE;7;48%
Castroville;Sunny;77;E;8;76%
Childress;Sunny;87;E;8;42%
Cleburne;Sunny;84;SSW;10;65%
College Station;Sunny;77;ENE;8;90%
Comanche;Partly sunny;76;S;6;88%
Conroe;Sunny;76;Calm;0;97%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;23;63%
Corsicana;Thunderstorms;73;S;12;96%
Cotulla;Showers;90;N;6;51%
Dalhart;Partly sunny;86;E;8;23%
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;85;SSW;6;69%
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;84;N;5;66%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;84;S;9;66%
Decatur;Partly sunny;86;SSE;13;58%
Del Rio;Rain;74;ESE;5;100%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;75;W;6;88%
Denton;Partly sunny;87;SSE;12;60%
Dryden;Mostly sunny;80;NE;1;66%
Dumas;Sunny;85;Calm;0;28%
Edinburg;Partly sunny;97;SE;20;41%
El Paso;Intermittent clouds;83;NNE;4;36%
Ellington;Cloudy;91;SSE;13;58%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;91;SE;14;54%
Fort Hood;Rain;79;SSE;22;83%
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;84;S;9;64%
Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;86;SSW;12;60%
Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;86;SSW;12;58%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;88;SSE;5;54%
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;86;SSW;14;46%
Gainesville;Cloudy;87;SSE;12;55%
Galveston;Partly sunny;90;S;13;67%
Gatesville;Partly sunny w/ showers;84;N;3;65%
Georgetown;Showers;73;S;5;94%
Giddings;Sunny;79;W;8;74%
Gilmer;Cloudy;80;Calm;0;78%
Graham;Partly sunny;84;SSW;10;63%
Granbury;Sunny;84;S;7;61%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;84;SSE;7;61%
Greenville;Sunny;86;S;6;61%
Guadalupe Pass;Showers;72;ENE;15;51%
Hamilton;Partly sunny;83;W;3;69%
Harlingen;Thunderstorms;79;S;35;84%
Hearne;Partly sunny w/ showers;76;ENE;5;92%
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;96;S;18;31%
Henderson;Partly sunny;85;Calm;0;67%
Hereford;Mostly sunny;83;SE;7;32%
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;84;SSW;7;67%
Hondo;Thunderstorms;84;SSW;6;74%
Houston;Partly sunny;91;N;10;48%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;91;S;13;55%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;91;N;10;48%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;89;S;9;56%
Houston Clover;Sunny;90;S;10;57%
Houston Hooks;Sunny;81;N;6;84%
Houston Hull;Sunny;91;SSE;15;53%
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;86;N;5;71%
Huntsville;Showers;73;Calm;0;93%
Ingleside;Partly sunny;91;SSE;21;61%
Jacksonville;Thunderstorms;85;SSW;4;73%
Jasper;Partly Sunny w/ showers;78;NW;3;86%
Junction;Cloudy;80;Calm;0;76%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny w/ showers;79;WSW;8;83%
Kerrville;Partly sunny;85;S;10;59%
Killeen;Rain;79;SSE;22;83%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Thunderstorms;86;SE;6;60%
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;92;SE;21;61%
La Grange;Partly sunny;91;S;10;49%
Lago Vista;Thunderstorms;74;E;6;97%
Lancaster;Sunny;84;SW;7;65%
Laredo;Intermittent clouds;95;SE;14;40%
Llano;Partly sunny w/ showers;88;SSW;6;54%
Longview;Mostly cloudy;83;N;5;80%
Lubbock;Cloudy;80;SE;11;49%
Lufkin;Thunderstorms;82;W;6;76%
Mcallen;Partly sunny;96;SSE;20;39%
Mcgregor;Rain;73;SE;17;100%
Mckinney;Cloudy;84;SSE;10;69%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;84;S;5;69%
Midland;Showers;72;E;6;86%
Midland Airpark;Showers;72;E;6;86%
Midlothian;Partly sunny;83;S;7;69%
Mineola;Thunderstorms;78;SSE;5;96%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;84;S;8;60%
Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;80;S;3;77%
Nacogdoches;Thunderstorms;81;WSW;25;65%
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;76;N;5;84%
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;15;81%
Orange;Sunny;87;SSW;7;77%
Palacios;Partly sunny;91;S;20;63%
Palestine;Rain;73;SE;6;93%
Pampa;Sunny;84;ESE;12;37%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;88;ENE;9;28%
Paris;Cloudy;81;SSE;10;78%
Pecos;Cloudy;81;NE;6;46%
Perryton;Sunny;87;SSE;10;40%
Plainview;Cloudy;79;E;8;47%
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;92;ESE;9;49%
Port Aransas;Cloudy;90;SSE;17;64%
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;92;SE;23;54%
Port Lavaca;Cloudy;92;SSE;18;53%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;73;N;3;94%
Robstown;Cloudy;90;SSE;17;61%
Rockport;Partly sunny;90;SSE;18;63%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;79;N;6;74%
San Angelo;Showers;72;ESE;6;83%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;90;N;8;56%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny w/ showers;81;NNW;6;73%
San Marcos;Fog;75;W;6;94%
Seminole;Partly sunny;81;E;8;46%
Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;84;S;10;68%
Snyder;Partly sunny;76;SSE;10;75%
Sonora;Rain;70;Calm;0;100%
Stephenville;Sunny;79;Calm;0;74%
Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;82;Calm;0;68%
Sweetwater;Sunny;74;SE;8;84%
Temple;Thunderstorms;76;S;20;93%
Terrell;Partly sunny;85;SSE;7;67%
Tyler;Mostly cloudy;80;NNW;3;88%
Uvalde;Partly sunny w/ showers;85;Calm;0;61%
Vernon;Partly sunny;89;Calm;0;39%
Victoria;Cloudy;94;SSE;18;52%
Waco;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storms;78;SSE;14;78%
Weslaco;Partly sunny;97;SSE;21;45%
Wharton;Cloudy;92;SSE;14;45%
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;89;Calm;0;45%
Wink;Cloudy;83;ESE;12;45%
Zapata;Intermittent clouds;97;ESE;11;30%
