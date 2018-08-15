TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;85;SSW;18;14%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;81;SSW;14;61%

Alice;Partly sunny;90;SSE;17;57%

Alpine;Sunny;81;WSW;9;46%

Amarillo;Partly sunny;80;N;11;54%

Angleton;Partly sunny;90;S;12;57%

Arlington;Sunny;86;SSW;12;51%

Austin;Sunny;86;SW;9;56%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;86;SSW;16;58%

Bay;Cloudy;87;S;16;69%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;89;S;4;67%

Beeville;Cloudy;87;S;13;63%

Borger;Sunny;77;NE;9;61%

Bowie;Sunny;85;SSW;12;59%

Breckenridge;Sunny;87;SW;15;50%

Brenham;Partly sunny;87;SSW;6;66%

Bridgeport;Sunny;84;SSW;10;57%

Brownsville;Partly sunny;91;SSE;20;59%

Brownwood;Sunny;87;SSW;8;52%

Burnet;Sunny;85;SSE;12;58%

Canadian;Sunny;77;N;10;69%

Castroville;Cloudy;83;SSE;7;66%

Childress;Sunny;84;NNE;6;60%

Cleburne;Sunny;84;SSW;15;61%

College Station;Cloudy;88;SSW;14;60%

Comanche;Sunny;84;SW;12;58%

Conroe;Partly sunny;89;SW;10;64%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;90;S;14;58%

Corsicana;Partly sunny;88;SSW;15;60%

Cotulla;Sunny;85;S;9;69%

Dalhart;Sunny;72;ENE;8;70%

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;87;SSW;12;58%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;86;SSW;12;58%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;87;SW;16;54%

Decatur;Sunny;85;SSW;10;58%

Del Rio;Cloudy;80;ESE;12;78%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;78;SE;12;80%

Denton;Sunny;86;SSW;14;58%

Dryden;Mostly sunny;81;E;9;67%

Dumas;Sunny;70;E;5;77%

Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;92;SSE;13;54%

El Paso;Partly sunny;84;S;8;42%

Ellington;Partly sunny;90;SSE;7;70%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;88;SSE;13;62%

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;84;SSW;14;62%

Fort Worth;Sunny;85;S;14;64%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;86;SSW;16;60%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;85;S;16;58%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;88;SSW;14;54%

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;79;SSW;9;62%

Gainesville;Sunny;84;SSW;12;64%

Galveston;Partly sunny;89;S;10;67%

Gatesville;Sunny;84;S;12;57%

Georgetown;Partly sunny;84;S;17;64%

Giddings;Partly sunny;84;SSW;12;62%

Gilmer;Cloudy;84;S;13;72%

Graham;Sunny;85;SSW;9;60%

Granbury;Sunny;86;SSW;10;61%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;86;SSW;12;51%

Greenville;Partly sunny;88;SSW;13;62%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;10;61%

Hamilton;Sunny;85;SW;12;55%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;92;S;20;57%

Hearne;Partly sunny;87;S;15;61%

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;84;SSE;14;63%

Henderson;Cloudy;84;SW;12;73%

Hereford;Sunny;76;SE;8;59%

Hillsboro;Sunny;84;SSW;17;67%

Hondo;Cloudy;85;S;9;64%

Houston;Partly sunny;88;N;6;62%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;88;S;6;72%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;88;N;6;62%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;88;Calm;5;69%

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;88;SSW;8;65%

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;90;SW;7;58%

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;93;SSW;10;55%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;89;S;7;62%

Huntsville;Partly sunny;88;SW;12;54%

Ingleside;Cloudy;85;SSW;15;71%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;84;SSW;9;74%

Jasper;Cloudy;86;SSW;4;73%

Junction;Sunny;83;S;10;64%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;13;69%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;13;61%

Killeen;Partly sunny;84;SSW;14;62%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;85;SSW;14;62%

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;87;SSE;17;67%

La Grange;Cloudy;91;S;9;59%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;85;SW;13;60%

Lancaster;Sunny;85;SW;13;63%

Laredo;Sunny;84;SE;12;65%

Llano;Sunny;86;S;7;54%

Longview;Intermittent clouds;85;SSW;8;69%

Lubbock;Partly sunny;83;N;6;55%

Lufkin;Partly sunny;87;SW;10;67%

Mcallen;Partly sunny;92;SSE;20;55%

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;85;S;17;64%

Mckinney;Sunny;87;SSW;14;54%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;86;SSW;17;61%

Midland;Sunny;82;S;10;62%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;82;S;10;62%

Midlothian;Sunny;84;SSW;14;64%

Mineola;Intermittent clouds;85;SSW;10;71%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;87;SSW;13;50%

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;84;SW;11;68%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;84;SSW;8;74%

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;88;SSW;15;54%

Odessa;Sunny;82;S;9;57%

Orange;Sunny;88;S;10;72%

Palacios;Partly sunny;90;S;14;69%

Palestine;Sunny;85;SSW;8;68%

Pampa;Partly sunny;74;N;7;79%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;77;Calm;0;57%

Paris;Partly sunny;84;SW;17;71%

Pecos;Sunny;85;ENE;6;47%

Perryton;Sunny;73;N;14;72%

Plainview;Sunny;75;N;7;70%

Pleasanton;Sunny;88;SSE;13;55%

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;88;S;10;68%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;12;61%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;89;S;9;64%

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;81;S;10;69%

Robstown;Partly sunny;88;S;13;62%

Rockport;Sunny;89;S;8;64%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;79;SE;10;69%

San Angelo;Sunny;85;SSW;12;52%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;8;63%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;87;S;8;54%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;84;S;16;65%

Seminole;Partly sunny;79;NNW;5;67%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;82;SSW;14;72%

Snyder;Sunny;80;SSW;14;66%

Sonora;Sunny;81;S;14;65%

Stephenville;Sunny;84;SW;8;57%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;85;SW;18;65%

Sweetwater;Sunny;83;S;18;60%

Temple;Sunny;89;S;20;54%

Terrell;Sunny;87;SSW;14;58%

Tyler;Intermittent clouds;85;SSW;12;73%

Uvalde;Cloudy;80;SE;8;75%

Vernon;Sunny;87;WSW;9;50%

Victoria;Intermittent clouds;90;S;9;65%

Waco;Partly sunny;89;S;14;52%

Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;88;SSE;13;64%

Wharton;Partly sunny;87;S;8;58%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;86;WSW;10;58%

Wink;Sunny;86;SE;8;49%

Zapata;Intermittent clouds;90;SSE;9;50%

