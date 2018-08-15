TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;85;SSW;18;14%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;81;SSW;14;61%
Alice;Partly sunny;90;SSE;17;57%
Alpine;Sunny;81;WSW;9;46%
Amarillo;Partly sunny;80;N;11;54%
Angleton;Partly sunny;90;S;12;57%
Arlington;Sunny;86;SSW;12;51%
Austin;Sunny;86;SW;9;56%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;86;SSW;16;58%
Bay;Cloudy;87;S;16;69%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;89;S;4;67%
Beeville;Cloudy;87;S;13;63%
Borger;Sunny;77;NE;9;61%
Bowie;Sunny;85;SSW;12;59%
Breckenridge;Sunny;87;SW;15;50%
Brenham;Partly sunny;87;SSW;6;66%
Bridgeport;Sunny;84;SSW;10;57%
Brownsville;Partly sunny;91;SSE;20;59%
Brownwood;Sunny;87;SSW;8;52%
Burnet;Sunny;85;SSE;12;58%
Canadian;Sunny;77;N;10;69%
Castroville;Cloudy;83;SSE;7;66%
Childress;Sunny;84;NNE;6;60%
Cleburne;Sunny;84;SSW;15;61%
College Station;Cloudy;88;SSW;14;60%
Comanche;Sunny;84;SW;12;58%
Conroe;Partly sunny;89;SW;10;64%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;90;S;14;58%
Corsicana;Partly sunny;88;SSW;15;60%
Cotulla;Sunny;85;S;9;69%
Dalhart;Sunny;72;ENE;8;70%
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;87;SSW;12;58%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;86;SSW;12;58%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;87;SW;16;54%
Decatur;Sunny;85;SSW;10;58%
Del Rio;Cloudy;80;ESE;12;78%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;78;SE;12;80%
Denton;Sunny;86;SSW;14;58%
Dryden;Mostly sunny;81;E;9;67%
Dumas;Sunny;70;E;5;77%
Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;92;SSE;13;54%
El Paso;Partly sunny;84;S;8;42%
Ellington;Partly sunny;90;SSE;7;70%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;88;SSE;13;62%
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;84;SSW;14;62%
Fort Worth;Sunny;85;S;14;64%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;86;SSW;16;60%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;85;S;16;58%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;88;SSW;14;54%
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;79;SSW;9;62%
Gainesville;Sunny;84;SSW;12;64%
Galveston;Partly sunny;89;S;10;67%
Gatesville;Sunny;84;S;12;57%
Georgetown;Partly sunny;84;S;17;64%
Giddings;Partly sunny;84;SSW;12;62%
Gilmer;Cloudy;84;S;13;72%
Graham;Sunny;85;SSW;9;60%
Granbury;Sunny;86;SSW;10;61%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;86;SSW;12;51%
Greenville;Partly sunny;88;SSW;13;62%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;10;61%
Hamilton;Sunny;85;SW;12;55%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;92;S;20;57%
Hearne;Partly sunny;87;S;15;61%
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;84;SSE;14;63%
Henderson;Cloudy;84;SW;12;73%
Hereford;Sunny;76;SE;8;59%
Hillsboro;Sunny;84;SSW;17;67%
Hondo;Cloudy;85;S;9;64%
Houston;Partly sunny;88;N;6;62%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;88;S;6;72%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;88;N;6;62%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;88;Calm;5;69%
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;88;SSW;8;65%
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;90;SW;7;58%
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;93;SSW;10;55%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;89;S;7;62%
Huntsville;Partly sunny;88;SW;12;54%
Ingleside;Cloudy;85;SSW;15;71%
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;84;SSW;9;74%
Jasper;Cloudy;86;SSW;4;73%
Junction;Sunny;83;S;10;64%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;13;69%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;13;61%
Killeen;Partly sunny;84;SSW;14;62%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;85;SSW;14;62%
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;87;SSE;17;67%
La Grange;Cloudy;91;S;9;59%
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;85;SW;13;60%
Lancaster;Sunny;85;SW;13;63%
Laredo;Sunny;84;SE;12;65%
Llano;Sunny;86;S;7;54%
Longview;Intermittent clouds;85;SSW;8;69%
Lubbock;Partly sunny;83;N;6;55%
Lufkin;Partly sunny;87;SW;10;67%
Mcallen;Partly sunny;92;SSE;20;55%
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;85;S;17;64%
Mckinney;Sunny;87;SSW;14;54%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;86;SSW;17;61%
Midland;Sunny;82;S;10;62%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;82;S;10;62%
Midlothian;Sunny;84;SSW;14;64%
Mineola;Intermittent clouds;85;SSW;10;71%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;87;SSW;13;50%
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;84;SW;11;68%
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;84;SSW;8;74%
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;88;SSW;15;54%
Odessa;Sunny;82;S;9;57%
Orange;Sunny;88;S;10;72%
Palacios;Partly sunny;90;S;14;69%
Palestine;Sunny;85;SSW;8;68%
Pampa;Partly sunny;74;N;7;79%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;77;Calm;0;57%
Paris;Partly sunny;84;SW;17;71%
Pecos;Sunny;85;ENE;6;47%
Perryton;Sunny;73;N;14;72%
Plainview;Sunny;75;N;7;70%
Pleasanton;Sunny;88;SSE;13;55%
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;88;S;10;68%
Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;12;61%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;89;S;9;64%
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;81;S;10;69%
Robstown;Partly sunny;88;S;13;62%
Rockport;Sunny;89;S;8;64%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;79;SE;10;69%
San Angelo;Sunny;85;SSW;12;52%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;8;63%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;87;S;8;54%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;84;S;16;65%
Seminole;Partly sunny;79;NNW;5;67%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;82;SSW;14;72%
Snyder;Sunny;80;SSW;14;66%
Sonora;Sunny;81;S;14;65%
Stephenville;Sunny;84;SW;8;57%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;85;SW;18;65%
Sweetwater;Sunny;83;S;18;60%
Temple;Sunny;89;S;20;54%
Terrell;Sunny;87;SSW;14;58%
Tyler;Intermittent clouds;85;SSW;12;73%
Uvalde;Cloudy;80;SE;8;75%
Vernon;Sunny;87;WSW;9;50%
Victoria;Intermittent clouds;90;S;9;65%
Waco;Partly sunny;89;S;14;52%
Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;88;SSE;13;64%
Wharton;Partly sunny;87;S;8;58%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;86;WSW;10;58%
Wink;Sunny;86;SE;8;49%
Zapata;Intermittent clouds;90;SSE;9;50%
_____
