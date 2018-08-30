TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Thursday, August 30, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;80;SSE;14;63%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;84;SSE;15;47%

Alice;Clear;78;ESE;5;86%

Alpine;Clear;71;SW;3;62%

Amarillo;Partly cloudy;72;ESE;10;77%

Angleton;Clear;76;Calm;0;93%

Arlington;Clear;82;SSE;8;62%

Austin;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;78%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;3;98%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;76;S;1;85%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;5;92%

Borger;Clear;73;SE;13;80%

Bowie;Clear;82;SSE;12;61%

Breckenridge;Clear;83;SSE;16;55%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;95%

Bridgeport;Clear;81;S;8;62%

Brownsville;Clear;81;E;3;87%

Brownwood;Clear;79;SSE;8;74%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;5;78%

Canadian;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;92%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;5;78%

Childress;Clear;79;SE;8;53%

Cleburne;Clear;79;S;9;73%

College Station;Clear;74;Calm;0;93%

Comanche;Clear;78;Calm;14;78%

Conroe;Clear;71;Calm;0;100%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;3;93%

Corsicana;Clear;77;S;6;81%

Cotulla;Clear;80;SE;14;81%

Dalhart;Clear;67;SE;8;84%

Dallas Love;Clear;83;SSE;15;62%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;80;S;9;66%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly clear;81;S;9;66%

Decatur;Clear;82;S;6;61%

Del Rio;Clear;85;E;12;64%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;85;SE;18;59%

Denton;Clear;80;SSE;8;68%

Dryden;Clear;82;SSE;10;53%

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;67;ESE;7;86%

Edinburg;Mostly clear;82;SE;8;79%

El Paso;Mostly clear;81;SSE;6;34%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;88%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;81;SE;5;79%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;9;81%

Fort Worth;Clear;79;SSE;10;73%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;81;S;8;68%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;84;S;14;56%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;80;S;9;66%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;6;78%

Gainesville;Clear;79;SSE;6;76%

Galveston;Clear;80;SSE;7;90%

Gatesville;Clear;77;SE;6;83%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;5;84%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;92%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;3;90%

Graham;Clear;82;SE;6;64%

Granbury;Clear;82;SE;9;64%

Grand Prairie;Clear;82;SSE;8;62%

Greenville;Clear;79;SSE;5;83%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;72;NE;16;54%

Hamilton;Clear;77;SSE;9;78%

Harlingen;Clear;79;E;5;90%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%

Hebbronville;Clear;78;Calm;0;79%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;90%

Hereford;Clear;73;SSW;6;58%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;12;75%

Hondo;Clear;80;E;9;81%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;83%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;100%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;98%

Houston Clover;Clear;75;Calm;0;100%

Houston Hooks;Clear;74;Calm;0;96%

Houston Hull;Clear;76;NNE;5;90%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;75;N;3;96%

Huntsville;Clear;75;S;3;87%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;5;82%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;4;86%

Jasper;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;95%

Junction;Clear;80;N;6;68%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;79;E;8;83%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;6;82%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;9;81%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;9;84%

Kingsville Nas;Showers;81;ESE;5;84%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%

Lago Vista;Cloudy;77;SSE;6;85%

Lancaster;Clear;79;S;7;69%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;13;66%

Llano;Clear;79;SE;5;73%

Longview;Cloudy;78;S;4;87%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;10;49%

Lufkin;Clear;74;Calm;0;96%

Mcallen;Clear;85;SE;13;76%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;10;75%

Mckinney;Clear;81;S;9;73%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;7;80%

Midland;Cloudy;83;S;8;45%

Midland Airpark;Cloudy;83;S;8;45%

Midlothian;Mostly clear;78;SSE;7;74%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;6;84%

Mineral Wells;Clear;80;SSE;9;63%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;5;93%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;78;ESE;6;86%

Odessa;Clear;81;S;8;46%

Orange;Clear;74;Calm;0;100%

Palacios;Clear;81;ESE;3;93%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;3;87%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;8;86%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;82%

Paris;Clear;75;S;7;81%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;12;42%

Perryton;Clear;72;SE;7;85%

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;71;S;9;57%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;80%

Port Aransas;Showers;83;SE;8;82%

Port Isabel;Clear;82;ESE;6;78%

Port Lavaca;Clear;80;E;6;89%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;77;ESE;6;94%

Robstown;Showers;81;Calm;0;83%

Rockport;Clear;83;SSE;6;79%

Rocksprings;Clear;77;SE;11;73%

San Angelo;Clear;82;SSE;10;46%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;8;84%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;81;ESE;7;76%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;75;N;3;83%

Seminole;Mostly clear;74;SE;3;54%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;79;S;9;74%

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;8;44%

Sonora;Clear;81;SE;8;57%

Stephenville;Clear;78;SSE;6;69%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;85%

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;9;45%

Temple;Clear;75;S;9;87%

Terrell;Clear;79;S;5;73%

Tyler;Cloudy;77;SSE;5;86%

Uvalde;Clear;81;ESE;12;68%

Vernon;Cloudy;85;SSE;12;47%

Victoria;Clear;78;E;4;90%

Waco;Clear;79;S;15;68%

Weslaco;Clear;81;SE;8;82%

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;93%

Wichita Falls;Mostly clear;83;SSE;9;57%

Wink;Clear;82;SSE;9;40%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;10;67%

