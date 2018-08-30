TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Thursday, August 30, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;80;SSE;14;63%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;84;SSE;15;47%
Alice;Clear;78;ESE;5;86%
Alpine;Clear;71;SW;3;62%
Amarillo;Partly cloudy;72;ESE;10;77%
Angleton;Clear;76;Calm;0;93%
Arlington;Clear;82;SSE;8;62%
Austin;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;78%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%
Bay;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;3;98%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;76;S;1;85%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;5;92%
Borger;Clear;73;SE;13;80%
Bowie;Clear;82;SSE;12;61%
Breckenridge;Clear;83;SSE;16;55%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;95%
Bridgeport;Clear;81;S;8;62%
Brownsville;Clear;81;E;3;87%
Brownwood;Clear;79;SSE;8;74%
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;5;78%
Canadian;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;92%
Castroville;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;5;78%
Childress;Clear;79;SE;8;53%
Cleburne;Clear;79;S;9;73%
College Station;Clear;74;Calm;0;93%
Comanche;Clear;78;Calm;14;78%
Conroe;Clear;71;Calm;0;100%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;3;93%
Corsicana;Clear;77;S;6;81%
Cotulla;Clear;80;SE;14;81%
Dalhart;Clear;67;SE;8;84%
Dallas Love;Clear;83;SSE;15;62%
Dallas Redbird;Clear;80;S;9;66%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly clear;81;S;9;66%
Decatur;Clear;82;S;6;61%
Del Rio;Clear;85;E;12;64%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;85;SE;18;59%
Denton;Clear;80;SSE;8;68%
Dryden;Clear;82;SSE;10;53%
Dumas;Mostly cloudy;67;ESE;7;86%
Edinburg;Mostly clear;82;SE;8;79%
El Paso;Mostly clear;81;SSE;6;34%
Ellington;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;88%
Falfurrias;Cloudy;81;SE;5;79%
Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;9;81%
Fort Worth;Clear;79;SSE;10;73%
Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;81;S;8;68%
Fort Worth Nas;Clear;84;S;14;56%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;80;S;9;66%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;6;78%
Gainesville;Clear;79;SSE;6;76%
Galveston;Clear;80;SSE;7;90%
Gatesville;Clear;77;SE;6;83%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;5;84%
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;92%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;3;90%
Graham;Clear;82;SE;6;64%
Granbury;Clear;82;SE;9;64%
Grand Prairie;Clear;82;SSE;8;62%
Greenville;Clear;79;SSE;5;83%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;72;NE;16;54%
Hamilton;Clear;77;SSE;9;78%
Harlingen;Clear;79;E;5;90%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%
Hebbronville;Clear;78;Calm;0;79%
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;90%
Hereford;Clear;73;SSW;6;58%
Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;12;75%
Hondo;Clear;80;E;9;81%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;83%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;100%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;83%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;98%
Houston Clover;Clear;75;Calm;0;100%
Houston Hooks;Clear;74;Calm;0;96%
Houston Hull;Clear;76;NNE;5;90%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;75;N;3;96%
Huntsville;Clear;75;S;3;87%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;5;82%
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;4;86%
Jasper;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;95%
Junction;Clear;80;N;6;68%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;79;E;8;83%
Kerrville;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;6;82%
Killeen;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;9;81%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;9;84%
Kingsville Nas;Showers;81;ESE;5;84%
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%
Lago Vista;Cloudy;77;SSE;6;85%
Lancaster;Clear;79;S;7;69%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;13;66%
Llano;Clear;79;SE;5;73%
Longview;Cloudy;78;S;4;87%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;10;49%
Lufkin;Clear;74;Calm;0;96%
Mcallen;Clear;85;SE;13;76%
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;10;75%
Mckinney;Clear;81;S;9;73%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;7;80%
Midland;Cloudy;83;S;8;45%
Midland Airpark;Cloudy;83;S;8;45%
Midlothian;Mostly clear;78;SSE;7;74%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;6;84%
Mineral Wells;Clear;80;SSE;9;63%
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;5;93%
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;78;ESE;6;86%
Odessa;Clear;81;S;8;46%
Orange;Clear;74;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Clear;81;ESE;3;93%
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;3;87%
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;8;86%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;82%
Paris;Clear;75;S;7;81%
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;12;42%
Perryton;Clear;72;SE;7;85%
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;71;S;9;57%
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;80%
Port Aransas;Showers;83;SE;8;82%
Port Isabel;Clear;82;ESE;6;78%
Port Lavaca;Clear;80;E;6;89%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;77;ESE;6;94%
Robstown;Showers;81;Calm;0;83%
Rockport;Clear;83;SSE;6;79%
Rocksprings;Clear;77;SE;11;73%
San Angelo;Clear;82;SSE;10;46%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;8;84%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;81;ESE;7;76%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;75;N;3;83%
Seminole;Mostly clear;74;SE;3;54%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;79;S;9;74%
Snyder;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;8;44%
Sonora;Clear;81;SE;8;57%
Stephenville;Clear;78;SSE;6;69%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;85%
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;9;45%
Temple;Clear;75;S;9;87%
Terrell;Clear;79;S;5;73%
Tyler;Cloudy;77;SSE;5;86%
Uvalde;Clear;81;ESE;12;68%
Vernon;Cloudy;85;SSE;12;47%
Victoria;Clear;78;E;4;90%
Waco;Clear;79;S;15;68%
Weslaco;Clear;81;SE;8;82%
Wharton;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;93%
Wichita Falls;Mostly clear;83;SSE;9;57%
Wink;Clear;82;SSE;9;40%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;10;67%
