TX Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM CDT Sunday, September 16, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;78;E;3;78%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;78;ENE;5;79%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;84;E;6;80%

Alpine;Rain;65;NE;11;96%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;9;55%

Angleton;Mostly sunny;85;Calm;0;76%

Arlington;Mostly sunny;84;ENE;5;65%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;81;N;4;72%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;82;SE;3;71%

Bay;Sunny;85;N;1;72%

Beaumont;Sunny;88;N;2;65%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;4;84%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;14;63%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;5;67%

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;83;S;4;64%

Brenham;Sunny;84;SE;1;70%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;2;68%

Brownsville;Cloudy;81;SSE;7;81%

Brownwood;Cloudy;80;ENE;5;80%

Burnet;Cloudy;79;N;6;76%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;81;S;6;69%

Castroville;Cloudy;78;SE;8;88%

Childress;Partly sunny;77;SE;5;81%

Cleburne;Sunny;84;ESE;5;74%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;7;76%

Comanche;Partly sunny;79;ENE;4;89%

Conroe;Mostly sunny;86;S;5;69%

Corpus Christi;Cloudy;80;E;9;96%

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;85;N;6;71%

Cotulla;Cloudy;77;SSE;10;96%

Dalhart;Sunny;78;SSW;16;51%

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;85;SE;9;69%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;84;SE;5;69%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;84;Calm;0;66%

Decatur;Mostly sunny;84;E;5;69%

Del Rio;Rain;73;E;11;100%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Showers;73;E;11;98%

Denton;Partly sunny;83;E;6;69%

Dryden;Showers;72;ENE;12;92%

Dumas;Sunny;78;S;12;53%

Edinburg;Partly sunny;86;SSE;9;66%

El Paso;Partly sunny;79;N;5;46%

Ellington;Mostly sunny;85;SSW;2;75%

Falfurrias;Showers;78;SSE;5;88%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;4;74%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;90%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;84;SE;3;71%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;73%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;84;Calm;0;69%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;74;E;8;83%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;4;66%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;85;Calm;0;82%

Gatesville;Partly sunny;82;Calm;1;71%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;78%

Giddings;Partly sunny;75;SSE;2;70%

Gilmer;Sunny;85;ESE;3;59%

Graham;Partly sunny;83;E;0;70%

Granbury;Partly sunny;84;ESE;2;69%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;84;ENE;5;65%

Greenville;Sunny;87;ESE;2;61%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;68;NE;21;69%

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;81;E;2;82%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;12;81%

Hearne;Partly sunny;84;SSE;2;72%

Hebbronville;Rain;79;SSE;2;85%

Henderson;Sunny;87;Calm;0;61%

Hereford;Mostly sunny;76;SW;8;60%

Hillsboro;Sunny;84;ESE;3;71%

Hondo;Cloudy;78;ESE;12;90%

Houston;Mostly sunny;90;Calm;0;58%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;85;SSE;3;79%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;90;Calm;0;58%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;85;Calm;1;74%

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;84;Calm;0;76%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;83;S;3;76%

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;87;Calm;0;67%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;86;NW;5;76%

Huntsville;Mostly sunny;86;Calm;0;66%

Ingleside;Showers;81;E;10;84%

Jacksonville;Sunny;87;NNE;3;62%

Jasper;Sunny;87;Calm;0;66%

Junction;Cloudy;75;E;15;87%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;78;E;6;82%

Kerrville;Showers;73;E;8;90%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;4;74%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;82;E;6;73%

Kingsville Nas;Rain;78;SSE;11;87%

La Grange;Partly sunny;83;SE;3;73%

Lago Vista;Cloudy;80;SSE;4;78%

Lancaster;Sunny;85;SE;3;66%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;12;83%

Llano;Cloudy;80;ESE;5;78%

Longview;Sunny;87;NNE;3;60%

Lubbock;Cloudy;75;SSW;4;69%

Lufkin;Sunny;85;Calm;0;69%

Mcallen;Partly sunny;84;SSE;13;74%

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;83;N;4;77%

Mckinney;Sunny;84;E;7;66%

Mesquite;Sunny;86;E;6;63%

Midland;Cloudy;75;NE;6;89%

Midland Airpark;Cloudy;75;NE;6;89%

Midlothian;Sunny;85;E;3;70%

Mineola;Sunny;86;E;4;62%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;83;E;3;71%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;87;N;4;51%

Nacogdoches;Sunny;87;N;5;64%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;78;E;3;84%

Odessa;Cloudy;74;ENE;12;78%

Orange;Sunny;87;N;2;71%

Palacios;Mostly sunny;86;N;3;74%

Palestine;Sunny;86;NNE;2;65%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;10;57%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;79;Calm;1;60%

Paris;Sunny;86;ESE;7;58%

Pecos;Cloudy;73;ENE;5;76%

Perryton;Partly sunny;80;SW;11;63%

Plainview;Cloudy;73;S;3;70%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;79;SSE;5;93%

Port Aransas;Rain;83;SE;8;78%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;84;S;12;66%

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;84;ENE;4;76%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;78;E;5;85%

Robstown;Cloudy;80;ESE;7;84%

Rockport;Partly sunny;81;E;8;84%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;73;E;11;86%

San Angelo;Cloudy;76;ENE;9;81%

San Antonio;Cloudy;82;E;6;75%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;79;E;6;78%

San Marcos;Cloudy;77;SE;5;93%

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;73;ESE;4;71%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;84;ESE;5;64%

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;7;81%

Sonora;Cloudy;73;NE;10;88%

Stephenville;Partly sunny;83;Calm;0;67%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;85;SE;4;62%

Sweetwater;Cloudy;73;NE;6;95%

Temple;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;3;76%

Terrell;Sunny;86;ESE;6;58%

Tyler;Sunny;86;ENE;5;61%

Uvalde;Cloudy;75;ESE;10;95%

Vernon;Mostly sunny;83;E;6;66%

Victoria;Partly sunny;82;N;4;76%

Waco;Mostly sunny;85;N;4;70%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;10;71%

Wharton;Sunny;84;Calm;1;68%

Wichita Falls;Cloudy;82;ESE;5;70%

Wink;Cloudy;75;E;6;75%

Zapata;Cloudy;84;SE;6;75%

