TX Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM CDT Monday, September 17, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly sunny;84;SW;8;56%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;83;S;5;60%

Alice;Partly sunny w/ showers;90;ESE;17;61%

Alpine;Cloudy;75;S;8;69%

Amarillo;Sunny;89;SSW;9;35%

Angleton;Sunny;90;Calm;0;57%

Arlington;Partly sunny;91;SE;5;43%

Austin;Cloudy;88;N;6;53%

Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;90;SSE;5;53%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;90;Calm;0;55%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;95;Calm;1;50%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;87;ESE;7;66%

Borger;Partly sunny;92;S;14;32%

Bowie;Partly sunny;90;SSW;7;45%

Breckenridge;Sunny;91;S;6;36%

Brenham;Partly sunny;94;SSW;3;47%

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;89;SSW;7;46%

Brownsville;Partly sunny;92;ESE;14;61%

Brownwood;Partly sunny;90;SE;8;45%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;87;N;6;54%

Canadian;Sunny;93;S;17;34%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;6;53%

Childress;Partly sunny;91;S;10;44%

Cleburne;Sunny;90;SSE;8;51%

College Station;Partly sunny;93;ENE;5;48%

Comanche;Mostly sunny;89;W;8;48%

Conroe;Sunny;93;Calm;0;57%

Corpus Christi;Cloudy;88;ESE;13;77%

Corsicana;Sunny;92;Calm;0;50%

Cotulla;Partly sunny;89;SSE;6;62%

Dalhart;Sunny;92;SSW;16;28%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;93;W;7;46%

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;89;SSW;6;51%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;92;SW;6;45%

Decatur;Sunny;89;S;10;48%

Del Rio;Cloudy;83;ESE;10;79%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Showers;82;E;8;71%

Denton;Sunny;91;SSW;9;49%

Dryden;Cloudy;80;N;5;68%

Dumas;Sunny;90;S;16;30%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;93;SE;5;56%

El Paso;Mostly sunny;88;ESE;6;36%

Ellington;Partly sunny;91;WNW;5;63%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;92;SE;9;51%

Fort Hood;Sunny;90;Calm;1;53%

Fort Worth;Sunny;87;S;9;54%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;91;SW;13;46%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;90;SSW;6;48%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;91;SSE;5;43%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;84;Calm;0;50%

Gainesville;Sunny;91;SSW;8;43%

Galveston;Sunny;89;SE;7;69%

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;91;S;8;43%

Georgetown;Partly sunny;89;SSW;7;56%

Giddings;Mostly sunny;88;S;6;47%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;92;Calm;0;45%

Graham;Sunny;90;S;10;43%

Granbury;Sunny;92;SSW;3;39%

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;91;SE;5;43%

Greenville;Cloudy;90;Calm;0;58%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;75;E;16;57%

Hamilton;Mostly sunny;88;SSW;10;48%

Harlingen;Partly sunny;89;SE;13;62%

Hearne;Cloudy;89;E;3;55%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;90;Calm;0;50%

Henderson;Partly sunny;93;Calm;0;46%

Hereford;Sunny;88;SW;14;37%

Hillsboro;Sunny;90;SW;6;51%

Hondo;Cloudy;88;SE;8;60%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;95;N;3;40%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;93;N;5;51%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;95;N;3;40%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;91;Calm;0;55%

Houston Clover;Sunny;94;N;3;48%

Houston Hooks;Sunny;93;Calm;0;49%

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;95;Calm;0;48%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;94;N;3;53%

Huntsville;Partly sunny;93;Calm;0;49%

Ingleside;Partly sunny;89;ESE;10;64%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;93;Calm;0;50%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;92;Calm;0;56%

Junction;Partly sunny;86;S;13;58%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;87;SE;3;65%

Kerrville;Partly sunny;84;SSE;9;60%

Killeen;Sunny;90;Calm;1;53%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;91;ESE;3;49%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;90;ESE;14;65%

La Grange;Partly sunny;90;Calm;0;59%

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;88;SW;6;49%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;91;SW;7;49%

Laredo;Thunderstorms;86;SSE;12;69%

Llano;Mostly sunny;90;S;6;45%

Longview;Partly sunny;96;Calm;0;46%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;86;S;5;46%

Lufkin;Partly sunny;93;SE;5;53%

Mcallen;Partly sunny;94;SE;17;53%

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;91;S;8;44%

Mckinney;Partly sunny;93;S;9;45%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;93;S;3;43%

Midland;Cloudy;84;SE;9;57%

Midland Airpark;Cloudy;84;SE;9;57%

Midlothian;Partly sunny;90;SW;8;55%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;91;Calm;0;50%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;91;S;9;41%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;94;WSW;7;39%

Nacogdoches;Thunderstorms;88;N;5;65%

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;89;Calm;0;49%

Odessa;Partly sunny;82;SSE;7;52%

Orange;Partly sunny;92;Calm;0;58%

Palacios;Sunny;90;Calm;0;61%

Palestine;Partly sunny;92;SW;6;52%

Pampa;Sunny;91;S;17;29%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;91;SSW;16;27%

Paris;Mostly sunny;92;N;6;48%

Pecos;Cloudy;83;ESE;13;58%

Perryton;Sunny;92;S;15;31%

Plainview;Partly sunny;83;SSW;12;48%

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;89;SE;7;49%

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;87;NNE;4;69%

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;89;SE;5;64%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;89;ESE;3;58%

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;87;NNW;5;57%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;87;SE;14;70%

Rockport;Sunny;85;SE;9;76%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;5;65%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;8;56%

San Antonio;Partly sunny;90;Calm;1;50%

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;91;ESE;8;46%

San Marcos;Sunny;89;W;5;56%

Seminole;Cloudy;78;S;9;60%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;91;Calm;0;49%

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;13;60%

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;82;S;8;61%

Stephenville;Sunny;90;SW;7;42%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;93;W;4;45%

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;83;SSE;8;55%

Temple;Sunny;92;SSW;6;43%

Terrell;Sunny;93;SW;7;43%

Tyler;Partly sunny;92;N;2;54%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;83;ESE;9;67%

Vernon;Sunny;92;S;8;38%

Victoria;Partly sunny;92;NW;3;51%

Waco;Sunny;94;SSE;9;40%

Weslaco;Partly sunny;93;SE;3;57%

Wharton;Partly sunny;89;Calm;0;51%

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;91;S;9;41%

Wink;Cloudy;80;SE;9;61%

Zapata;Rain;93;E;6;55%

