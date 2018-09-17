TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM CDT Monday, September 17, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Partly sunny;84;SW;8;56%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;83;S;5;60%
Alice;Partly sunny w/ showers;90;ESE;17;61%
Alpine;Cloudy;75;S;8;69%
Amarillo;Sunny;89;SSW;9;35%
Angleton;Sunny;90;Calm;0;57%
Arlington;Partly sunny;91;SE;5;43%
Austin;Cloudy;88;N;6;53%
Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;90;SSE;5;53%
Bay;Mostly cloudy;90;Calm;0;55%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;95;Calm;1;50%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;87;ESE;7;66%
Borger;Partly sunny;92;S;14;32%
Bowie;Partly sunny;90;SSW;7;45%
Breckenridge;Sunny;91;S;6;36%
Brenham;Partly sunny;94;SSW;3;47%
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;89;SSW;7;46%
Brownsville;Partly sunny;92;ESE;14;61%
Brownwood;Partly sunny;90;SE;8;45%
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;87;N;6;54%
Canadian;Sunny;93;S;17;34%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;6;53%
Childress;Partly sunny;91;S;10;44%
Cleburne;Sunny;90;SSE;8;51%
College Station;Partly sunny;93;ENE;5;48%
Comanche;Mostly sunny;89;W;8;48%
Conroe;Sunny;93;Calm;0;57%
Corpus Christi;Cloudy;88;ESE;13;77%
Corsicana;Sunny;92;Calm;0;50%
Cotulla;Partly sunny;89;SSE;6;62%
Dalhart;Sunny;92;SSW;16;28%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;93;W;7;46%
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;89;SSW;6;51%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;92;SW;6;45%
Decatur;Sunny;89;S;10;48%
Del Rio;Cloudy;83;ESE;10;79%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Showers;82;E;8;71%
Denton;Sunny;91;SSW;9;49%
Dryden;Cloudy;80;N;5;68%
Dumas;Sunny;90;S;16;30%
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;93;SE;5;56%
El Paso;Mostly sunny;88;ESE;6;36%
Ellington;Partly sunny;91;WNW;5;63%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;92;SE;9;51%
Fort Hood;Sunny;90;Calm;1;53%
Fort Worth;Sunny;87;S;9;54%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;91;SW;13;46%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;90;SSW;6;48%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;91;SSE;5;43%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;84;Calm;0;50%
Gainesville;Sunny;91;SSW;8;43%
Galveston;Sunny;89;SE;7;69%
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;91;S;8;43%
Georgetown;Partly sunny;89;SSW;7;56%
Giddings;Mostly sunny;88;S;6;47%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;92;Calm;0;45%
Graham;Sunny;90;S;10;43%
Granbury;Sunny;92;SSW;3;39%
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;91;SE;5;43%
Greenville;Cloudy;90;Calm;0;58%
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;75;E;16;57%
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;88;SSW;10;48%
Harlingen;Partly sunny;89;SE;13;62%
Hearne;Cloudy;89;E;3;55%
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;90;Calm;0;50%
Henderson;Partly sunny;93;Calm;0;46%
Hereford;Sunny;88;SW;14;37%
Hillsboro;Sunny;90;SW;6;51%
Hondo;Cloudy;88;SE;8;60%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;95;N;3;40%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;93;N;5;51%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;95;N;3;40%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;91;Calm;0;55%
Houston Clover;Sunny;94;N;3;48%
Houston Hooks;Sunny;93;Calm;0;49%
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;95;Calm;0;48%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;94;N;3;53%
Huntsville;Partly sunny;93;Calm;0;49%
Ingleside;Partly sunny;89;ESE;10;64%
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;93;Calm;0;50%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;92;Calm;0;56%
Junction;Partly sunny;86;S;13;58%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;87;SE;3;65%
Kerrville;Partly sunny;84;SSE;9;60%
Killeen;Sunny;90;Calm;1;53%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;91;ESE;3;49%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;90;ESE;14;65%
La Grange;Partly sunny;90;Calm;0;59%
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;88;SW;6;49%
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;91;SW;7;49%
Laredo;Thunderstorms;86;SSE;12;69%
Llano;Mostly sunny;90;S;6;45%
Longview;Partly sunny;96;Calm;0;46%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;86;S;5;46%
Lufkin;Partly sunny;93;SE;5;53%
Mcallen;Partly sunny;94;SE;17;53%
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;91;S;8;44%
Mckinney;Partly sunny;93;S;9;45%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;93;S;3;43%
Midland;Cloudy;84;SE;9;57%
Midland Airpark;Cloudy;84;SE;9;57%
Midlothian;Partly sunny;90;SW;8;55%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;91;Calm;0;50%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;91;S;9;41%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;94;WSW;7;39%
Nacogdoches;Thunderstorms;88;N;5;65%
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;89;Calm;0;49%
Odessa;Partly sunny;82;SSE;7;52%
Orange;Partly sunny;92;Calm;0;58%
Palacios;Sunny;90;Calm;0;61%
Palestine;Partly sunny;92;SW;6;52%
Pampa;Sunny;91;S;17;29%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;91;SSW;16;27%
Paris;Mostly sunny;92;N;6;48%
Pecos;Cloudy;83;ESE;13;58%
Perryton;Sunny;92;S;15;31%
Plainview;Partly sunny;83;SSW;12;48%
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;89;SE;7;49%
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;87;NNE;4;69%
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;89;SE;5;64%
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;89;ESE;3;58%
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;87;NNW;5;57%
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;87;SE;14;70%
Rockport;Sunny;85;SE;9;76%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;5;65%
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;8;56%
San Antonio;Partly sunny;90;Calm;1;50%
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;91;ESE;8;46%
San Marcos;Sunny;89;W;5;56%
Seminole;Cloudy;78;S;9;60%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;91;Calm;0;49%
Snyder;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;13;60%
Sonora;Mostly cloudy;82;S;8;61%
Stephenville;Sunny;90;SW;7;42%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;93;W;4;45%
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;83;SSE;8;55%
Temple;Sunny;92;SSW;6;43%
Terrell;Sunny;93;SW;7;43%
Tyler;Partly sunny;92;N;2;54%
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;83;ESE;9;67%
Vernon;Sunny;92;S;8;38%
Victoria;Partly sunny;92;NW;3;51%
Waco;Sunny;94;SSE;9;40%
Weslaco;Partly sunny;93;SE;3;57%
Wharton;Partly sunny;89;Calm;0;51%
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;91;S;9;41%
Wink;Cloudy;80;SE;9;61%
Zapata;Rain;93;E;6;55%
_____
