TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM CDT Monday, October 1, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;72;SE;10;78%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;72;SSE;6;70%
Alice;Mostly cloudy;77;E;3;93%
Alpine;Clear;67;Calm;0;78%
Amarillo;Clear;68;SSE;15;74%
Angleton;Mostly clear;75;ENE;3;93%
Arlington;Clear;74;SE;5;80%
Austin;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;3;78%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;6;90%
Bay;Clear;75;E;6;96%
Beaumont;Clear;76;SSE;4;86%
Beeville;Clear;75;E;5;96%
Borger;Clear;72;S;15;62%
Bowie;Clear;72;SE;3;88%
Breckenridge;Clear;76;SSE;9;71%
Brenham;Clear;76;SE;5;87%
Bridgeport;Clear;74;SE;5;82%
Brownsville;Clear;81;E;5;93%
Brownwood;Mostly clear;73;SE;5;84%
Burnet;Clear;75;E;3;84%
Canadian;Clear;73;S;12;73%
Castroville;Clear;74;Calm;0;91%
Childress;Clear;71;SE;7;80%
Cleburne;Clear;73;SSE;7;94%
College Station;Clear;74;E;5;96%
Comanche;Clear;73;ESE;6;85%
Conroe;Clear;71;Calm;0;100%
Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;80;E;9;90%
Corsicana;Clear;72;SE;6;90%
Cotulla;Mostly clear;75;ESE;6;93%
Dalhart;Clear;72;SSE;16;54%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;13;76%
Dallas Redbird;Clear;73;SSE;10;87%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly clear;75;SE;7;84%
Decatur;Clear;76;Calm;0;78%
Del Rio;Clear;77;E;8;81%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;75;ESE;9;85%
Denton;Partly cloudy;74;SSE;7;81%
Dryden;Clear;74;E;9;83%
Dumas;Clear;69;SSE;15;66%
Edinburg;Clear;80;E;5;89%
El Paso;Showers;74;NNW;8;73%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;88%
Falfurrias;Clear;78;ENE;3;91%
Fort Hood;Clear;74;SSE;6;88%
Fort Worth;Mostly clear;70;SE;12;100%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;14;71%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;7;73%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;74;SE;7;89%
Fredericksburg;Clear;72;Calm;0;80%
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;73;ESE;5;83%
Galveston;Mostly clear;78;NE;7;92%
Gatesville;Clear;73;Calm;0;94%
Georgetown;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%
Giddings;Clear;73;Calm;0;84%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;98%
Graham;Clear;74;ESE;5;84%
Granbury;Clear;76;SE;6;80%
Grand Prairie;Mostly clear;74;SE;5;80%
Greenville;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;88%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;71;ENE;26;62%
Hamilton;Clear;74;Calm;0;95%
Harlingen;Clear;78;ENE;6;86%
Hearne;Clear;73;SE;4;95%
Hebbronville;Showers;76;ENE;2;92%
Henderson;Clear;69;Calm;0;97%
Hereford;Mostly cloudy;69;S;10;69%
Hillsboro;Clear;73;SE;8;95%
Hondo;Clear;74;ENE;3;93%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;75;N;7;83%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;5;81%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;75;N;7;83%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;73;ESE;3;94%
Houston Clover;Mostly clear;75;E;3;93%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;5;87%
Houston Hull;Clear;78;E;6;81%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;74;N;6;100%
Huntsville;Clear;74;Calm;0;90%
Ingleside;Mostly clear;80;ESE;8;87%
Jacksonville;Clear;71;S;2;90%
Jasper;Clear;62;Calm;0;97%
Junction;Clear;73;E;3;84%
Kellyusa Airport;Clear;73;Calm;0;90%
Kerrville;Mostly clear;72;SE;3;87%
Killeen;Clear;74;SSE;6;88%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;74;SE;6;91%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;79;E;6;93%
La Grange;Clear;76;Calm;0;87%
Lago Vista;Clear;75;ESE;5;93%
Lancaster;Clear;72;Calm;0;88%
Laredo;Mostly clear;79;ESE;10;82%
Llano;Clear;75;Calm;0;88%
Longview;Mostly clear;74;N;1;89%
Lubbock;Clear;69;SSE;10;79%
Lufkin;Clear;72;SSE;3;96%
Mcallen;Clear;83;E;9;82%
Mcgregor;Clear;74;SE;8;93%
Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;6;90%
Mesquite;Mostly clear;71;S;3;93%
Midland;Clear;75;SSE;13;69%
Midland Airpark;Clear;75;SSE;13;69%
Midlothian;Clear;72;Calm;0;100%
Mineola;Clear;71;S;2;91%
Mineral Wells;Clear;74;SE;7;81%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;73;Calm;0;89%
Nacogdoches;Clear;70;Calm;0;96%
New Braunfels;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;90%
Odessa;Clear;74;SSE;12;67%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Clear;77;E;8;100%
Palestine;Clear;71;ESE;5;94%
Pampa;Clear;69;SSE;14;71%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;72;S;16;64%
Paris;Clear;73;SE;5;90%
Pecos;Clear;74;ESE;12;69%
Perryton;Clear;71;S;12;68%
Plainview;Mostly clear;63;SSE;6;85%
Pleasanton;Clear;74;ESE;3;100%
Port Aransas;Clear;82;ESE;9;89%
Port Isabel;Clear;82;ESE;6;89%
Port Lavaca;Clear;80;E;8;87%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;91%
Robstown;Partly cloudy;79;E;7;91%
Rockport;Mostly clear;80;E;9;87%
Rocksprings;Clear;71;SE;7;89%
San Angelo;Clear;72;SSE;6;78%
San Antonio;Mostly clear;75;Calm;1;86%
San Antonio Stinson;Clear;76;Calm;0;84%
San Marcos;Partly cloudy;78;S;6;84%
Seminole;Clear;69;SSE;9;68%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;6;83%
Snyder;Clear;72;SSE;9;72%
Sonora;Clear;73;Calm;0;83%
Stephenville;Clear;74;Calm;0;83%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;73;SSE;3;87%
Sweetwater;Clear;71;SSE;6;80%
Temple;Clear;75;ESE;6;90%
Terrell;Clear;73;SE;3;84%
Tyler;Clear;72;S;4;88%
Uvalde;Clear;72;E;6;94%
Vernon;Clear;74;SSE;7;77%
Victoria;Clear;78;ESE;6;89%
Waco;Clear;73;ESE;7;90%
Weslaco;Clear;79;E;4;86%
Wharton;Clear;74;Calm;0;89%
Wichita Falls;Clear;74;SE;9;83%
Wink;Clear;74;SE;9;66%
Zapata;Partly cloudy;79;E;3;86%
