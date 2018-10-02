TX Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM CDT Monday, October 1, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;72;SE;10;78%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;72;SSE;6;70%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;77;E;3;93%

Alpine;Clear;67;Calm;0;78%

Amarillo;Clear;68;SSE;15;74%

Angleton;Mostly clear;75;ENE;3;93%

Arlington;Clear;74;SE;5;80%

Austin;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;3;78%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;6;90%

Bay;Clear;75;E;6;96%

Beaumont;Clear;76;SSE;4;86%

Beeville;Clear;75;E;5;96%

Borger;Clear;72;S;15;62%

Bowie;Clear;72;SE;3;88%

Breckenridge;Clear;76;SSE;9;71%

Brenham;Clear;76;SE;5;87%

Bridgeport;Clear;74;SE;5;82%

Brownsville;Clear;81;E;5;93%

Brownwood;Mostly clear;73;SE;5;84%

Burnet;Clear;75;E;3;84%

Canadian;Clear;73;S;12;73%

Castroville;Clear;74;Calm;0;91%

Childress;Clear;71;SE;7;80%

Cleburne;Clear;73;SSE;7;94%

College Station;Clear;74;E;5;96%

Comanche;Clear;73;ESE;6;85%

Conroe;Clear;71;Calm;0;100%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;80;E;9;90%

Corsicana;Clear;72;SE;6;90%

Cotulla;Mostly clear;75;ESE;6;93%

Dalhart;Clear;72;SSE;16;54%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;13;76%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;73;SSE;10;87%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly clear;75;SE;7;84%

Decatur;Clear;76;Calm;0;78%

Del Rio;Clear;77;E;8;81%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;75;ESE;9;85%

Denton;Partly cloudy;74;SSE;7;81%

Dryden;Clear;74;E;9;83%

Dumas;Clear;69;SSE;15;66%

Edinburg;Clear;80;E;5;89%

El Paso;Showers;74;NNW;8;73%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;88%

Falfurrias;Clear;78;ENE;3;91%

Fort Hood;Clear;74;SSE;6;88%

Fort Worth;Mostly clear;70;SE;12;100%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;14;71%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;7;73%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;74;SE;7;89%

Fredericksburg;Clear;72;Calm;0;80%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;73;ESE;5;83%

Galveston;Mostly clear;78;NE;7;92%

Gatesville;Clear;73;Calm;0;94%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%

Giddings;Clear;73;Calm;0;84%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;98%

Graham;Clear;74;ESE;5;84%

Granbury;Clear;76;SE;6;80%

Grand Prairie;Mostly clear;74;SE;5;80%

Greenville;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;88%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;71;ENE;26;62%

Hamilton;Clear;74;Calm;0;95%

Harlingen;Clear;78;ENE;6;86%

Hearne;Clear;73;SE;4;95%

Hebbronville;Showers;76;ENE;2;92%

Henderson;Clear;69;Calm;0;97%

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;69;S;10;69%

Hillsboro;Clear;73;SE;8;95%

Hondo;Clear;74;ENE;3;93%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;75;N;7;83%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;5;81%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;75;N;7;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;73;ESE;3;94%

Houston Clover;Mostly clear;75;E;3;93%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;76;ENE;5;87%

Houston Hull;Clear;78;E;6;81%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;74;N;6;100%

Huntsville;Clear;74;Calm;0;90%

Ingleside;Mostly clear;80;ESE;8;87%

Jacksonville;Clear;71;S;2;90%

Jasper;Clear;62;Calm;0;97%

Junction;Clear;73;E;3;84%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;73;Calm;0;90%

Kerrville;Mostly clear;72;SE;3;87%

Killeen;Clear;74;SSE;6;88%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;74;SE;6;91%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;79;E;6;93%

La Grange;Clear;76;Calm;0;87%

Lago Vista;Clear;75;ESE;5;93%

Lancaster;Clear;72;Calm;0;88%

Laredo;Mostly clear;79;ESE;10;82%

Llano;Clear;75;Calm;0;88%

Longview;Mostly clear;74;N;1;89%

Lubbock;Clear;69;SSE;10;79%

Lufkin;Clear;72;SSE;3;96%

Mcallen;Clear;83;E;9;82%

Mcgregor;Clear;74;SE;8;93%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;6;90%

Mesquite;Mostly clear;71;S;3;93%

Midland;Clear;75;SSE;13;69%

Midland Airpark;Clear;75;SSE;13;69%

Midlothian;Clear;72;Calm;0;100%

Mineola;Clear;71;S;2;91%

Mineral Wells;Clear;74;SE;7;81%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;73;Calm;0;89%

Nacogdoches;Clear;70;Calm;0;96%

New Braunfels;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;90%

Odessa;Clear;74;SSE;12;67%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;100%

Palacios;Clear;77;E;8;100%

Palestine;Clear;71;ESE;5;94%

Pampa;Clear;69;SSE;14;71%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;72;S;16;64%

Paris;Clear;73;SE;5;90%

Pecos;Clear;74;ESE;12;69%

Perryton;Clear;71;S;12;68%

Plainview;Mostly clear;63;SSE;6;85%

Pleasanton;Clear;74;ESE;3;100%

Port Aransas;Clear;82;ESE;9;89%

Port Isabel;Clear;82;ESE;6;89%

Port Lavaca;Clear;80;E;8;87%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;91%

Robstown;Partly cloudy;79;E;7;91%

Rockport;Mostly clear;80;E;9;87%

Rocksprings;Clear;71;SE;7;89%

San Angelo;Clear;72;SSE;6;78%

San Antonio;Mostly clear;75;Calm;1;86%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;76;Calm;0;84%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;78;S;6;84%

Seminole;Clear;69;SSE;9;68%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;6;83%

Snyder;Clear;72;SSE;9;72%

Sonora;Clear;73;Calm;0;83%

Stephenville;Clear;74;Calm;0;83%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;73;SSE;3;87%

Sweetwater;Clear;71;SSE;6;80%

Temple;Clear;75;ESE;6;90%

Terrell;Clear;73;SE;3;84%

Tyler;Clear;72;S;4;88%

Uvalde;Clear;72;E;6;94%

Vernon;Clear;74;SSE;7;77%

Victoria;Clear;78;ESE;6;89%

Waco;Clear;73;ESE;7;90%

Weslaco;Clear;79;E;4;86%

Wharton;Clear;74;Calm;0;89%

Wichita Falls;Clear;74;SE;9;83%

Wink;Clear;74;SE;9;66%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;79;E;3;86%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather