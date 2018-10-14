TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM CDT Sunday, October 14, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;57;E;6;100%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly clear;57;SSE;5;82%
Alice;Clear;79;SSE;9;90%
Alpine;Clear;60;SW;4;83%
Amarillo;Partly cloudy;57;SSE;18;98%
Angleton;Mostly clear;80;SSE;7;81%
Arlington;Cloudy;58;NW;5;100%
Austin;Rain;74;N;4;86%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;78;SSW;8;89%
Bay;Clear;79;SSE;9;87%
Beaumont;Clear;78;SSW;7;85%
Beeville;Clear;79;S;10;94%
Borger;Partly cloudy;57;S;16;89%
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;1;97%
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;59;S;3;94%
Brenham;Cloudy;80;SSE;9;86%
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;1;99%
Brownsville;Clear;83;SSE;12;87%
Brownwood;Clear;60;N;4;99%
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;69;NE;6;90%
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;55;SSE;12;90%
Castroville;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;1;90%
Childress;Mostly cloudy;54;SSE;9;100%
Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;61;N;7;98%
College Station;Thunderstorms;73;N;12;97%
Comanche;Partly cloudy;61;N;5;100%
Conroe;Partly cloudy;79;S;9;84%
Corpus Christi;Clear;80;SSE;13;90%
Corsicana;Partly cloudy;66;NW;6;91%
Cotulla;Clear;80;SSE;7;84%
Dalhart;Clear;57;SSE;13;83%
Dallas Love;Cloudy;62;NW;5;93%
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;93%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;60;WNW;6;93%
Decatur;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;1;96%
Del Rio;Clear;76;ESE;3;87%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;75;Calm;0;83%
Denton;Partly cloudy;58;NNW;5;96%
Dryden;Clear;70;NE;4;75%
Dumas;Mostly cloudy;55;SE;17;94%
Edinburg;Clear;82;SSE;10;85%
El Paso;Clear;63;SW;4;78%
Ellington;Partly cloudy;79;SE;7;84%
Falfurrias;Clear;79;SE;7;85%
Fort Hood;Cloudy;67;NE;8;86%
Fort Worth;Cloudy;59;NNW;3;96%
Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;59;NNW;5;93%
Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;62;N;5;83%
Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;61;N;5;92%
Fredericksburg;Clear;71;N;1;91%
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;57;N;3;96%
Galveston;Mostly clear;82;SSE;14;79%
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;67;NE;6;88%
Georgetown;Showers;70;NE;8;91%
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;77;S;6;88%
Gilmer;Cloudy;71;SSW;5;96%
Graham;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;96%
Granbury;Mostly cloudy;63;N;4;92%
Grand Prairie;Cloudy;62;NNW;5;89%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;63;NW;6;95%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;59;WSW;22;80%
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;64;N;7;95%
Harlingen;Clear;80;SSE;10;87%
Hearne;Showers;72;NNW;6;94%
Hebbronville;Clear;77;SE;3;84%
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;71;S;6;94%
Hereford;Clear;60;SSW;11;82%
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;65;N;6;95%
Hondo;Clear;75;ESE;3;89%
Houston;Mostly clear;79;SSE;4;86%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;78;SE;7;84%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;79;N;5;83%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;76;SE;4;92%
Houston Clover;Clear;79;SSE;7;90%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;80;S;7;81%
Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;8;81%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;12;87%
Huntsville;Cloudy;76;S;7;86%
Ingleside;Partly cloudy;81;S;12;86%
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;7;100%
Jasper;Clear;77;S;6;85%
Junction;Clear;70;ENE;3;93%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;79;SSE;3;88%
Kerrville;Clear;77;N;0;89%
Killeen;Cloudy;67;NE;8;86%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;67;NNE;9;90%
Kingsville Nas;Clear;81;S;10;87%
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;7;88%
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;71;NNE;6;98%
Lancaster;Cloudy;63;NNW;6;94%
Laredo;Clear;82;SE;12;75%
Llano;Mostly cloudy;70;N;3;88%
Longview;Cloudy;71;S;6;98%
Lubbock;Mostly clear;60;SSE;12;89%
Lufkin;Showers;77;S;9;85%
Mcallen;Clear;83;SSE;12;85%
Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;66;N;7;93%
Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;7;95%
Mesquite;Cloudy;64;NW;6;93%
Midland;Clear;64;S;5;93%
Midland Airpark;Clear;64;S;5;93%
Midlothian;Cloudy;61;NNW;6;98%
Mineola;Partly cloudy;69;WNW;6;85%
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;59;N;5;94%
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;1;95%
Nacogdoches;Cloudy;75;S;8;90%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;79;S;9;90%
Odessa;Clear;64;SSE;7;87%
Orange;Clear;77;SSE;5;90%
Palacios;Clear;82;SSE;12;88%
Palestine;Partly cloudy;71;SW;4;100%
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;55;SSE;20;96%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;55;S;10;87%
Paris;Fog;62;NW;5;100%
Pecos;Clear;67;WNW;4;71%
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;54;SSE;16;89%
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;55;S;13;98%
Pleasanton;Clear;78;S;5;90%
Port Aransas;Mostly clear;84;S;12;85%
Port Isabel;Clear;84;SSE;13;81%
Port Lavaca;Clear;81;S;10;87%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;7;93%
Robstown;Clear;80;SSE;13;90%
Rockport;Clear;82;SSE;12;84%
Rocksprings;Clear;70;SE;4;91%
San Angelo;Clear;63;E;5;91%
San Antonio;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;5;91%
San Antonio Stinson;Clear;81;SE;6;81%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;6;91%
Seminole;Clear;62;WSW;7;80%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;57;N;4;100%
Snyder;Clear;57;ESE;6;100%
Sonora;Clear;66;N;1;88%
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;87%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;65;WNW;6;98%
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;58;SE;4;98%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;66;N;11;88%
Terrell;Cloudy;65;W;6;91%
Tyler;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;7;99%
Uvalde;Clear;72;NE;2;95%
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;57;SE;6;96%
Victoria;Partly cloudy;79;S;10;92%
Waco;Cloudy;66;N;7;86%
Weslaco;Clear;80;S;11;87%
Wharton;Clear;78;SE;7;89%
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;56;N;6;94%
Wink;Clear;65;W;8;80%
Zapata;Clear;81;S;8;75%
