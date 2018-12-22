TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM CST Saturday, December 22, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly sunny;59;NW;15;35%
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;59;NW;15;29%
Alice;Sunny;77;S;13;35%
Alpine;Cloudy;70;W;15;8%
Amarillo;Sunny;58;N;5;33%
Angleton;Mostly sunny;74;SSW;14;55%
Arlington;Sunny;66;WSW;12;25%
Austin;Sunny;75;SSW;6;25%
Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;76;SSW;16;27%
Bay;Sunny;74;SW;17;58%
Beaumont;Sunny;75;SSW;15;44%
Beeville;Sunny;78;SSW;8;29%
Borger;Mostly sunny;51;N;3;36%
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;53;NW;13;48%
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;58;NE;13;36%
Brenham;Sunny;73;SSW;15;45%
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;55;NW;10;47%
Brownsville;Sunny;78;S;25;49%
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;69;WNW;12;25%
Burnet;Sunny;74;WSW;8;22%
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;54;N;5;36%
Castroville;Sunny;74;WSW;6;25%
Childress;Sunny;59;NNW;8;29%
Cleburne;Partly sunny;68;W;10;30%
College Station;Sunny;72;SSW;18;42%
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;70;WNW;8;25%
Conroe;Sunny;74;SW;18;44%
Corpus Christi;Sunny;77;S;21;41%
Corsicana;Sunny;68;SW;15;35%
Cotulla;Sunny;73;ENE;3;32%
Dalhart;Sunny;50;Calm;0;36%
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;66;WSW;9;31%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;62;WSW;13;36%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;66;W;18;26%
Decatur;Mostly cloudy;55;W;6;46%
Del Rio;Cloudy;69;NNW;3;31%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;27%
Denton;Mostly cloudy;60;W;14;40%
Dryden;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;15;14%
Dumas;Sunny;51;Calm;0;35%
Edinburg;Sunny;82;S;13;33%
El Paso;Sunny;69;WSW;8;21%
Ellington;Partly sunny;75;SSW;18;49%
Falfurrias;Sunny;78;SSE;15;31%
Fort Hood;Sunny;74;W;10;21%
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;63;W;15;29%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;62;WNW;16;33%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;64;WNW;13;27%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;66;W;10;32%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;76;SW;10;20%
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;56;N;10;45%
Galveston;Mostly sunny;68;S;16;75%
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;75;W;9;20%
Georgetown;Sunny;76;WSW;15;24%
Giddings;Sunny;72;SW;10;34%
Gilmer;Sunny;68;S;14;37%
Graham;Mostly cloudy;54;NW;12;50%
Granbury;Mostly cloudy;66;WNW;14;29%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;66;WSW;12;25%
Greenville;Partly sunny;66;W;11;36%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;60;WSW;32;22%
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;73;W;10;26%
Harlingen;Sunny;79;S;24;38%
Hearne;Sunny;80;SSW;12;37%
Hebbronville;Sunny;77;E;4;24%
Henderson;Sunny;69;SSW;8;44%
Hereford;Sunny;57;SSE;3;31%
Hillsboro;Sunny;71;WSW;14;28%
Hondo;Sunny;73;W;3;27%
Houston;Sunny;77;N;12;41%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny;75;SSW;22;46%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;77;N;12;41%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;77;SW;10;48%
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;75;SSW;15;51%
Houston Hooks;Sunny;73;SW;16;50%
Houston Hull;Sunny;76;SW;20;48%
Houston Intercontinental;Sunny;75;SSW;14;53%
Huntsville;Sunny;70;SSW;17;48%
Ingleside;Sunny;72;S;21;57%
Jacksonville;Sunny;68;SSW;15;47%
Jasper;Sunny;73;S;18;51%
Junction;Sunny;76;W;6;17%
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;71;SSW;9;29%
Kerrville;Sunny;76;SSW;3;18%
Killeen;Sunny;74;W;10;21%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;75;SSW;8;23%
Kingsville Nas;Sunny;79;S;21;33%
La Grange;Sunny;75;SSW;12;36%
Lago Vista;Sunny;78;WSW;8;18%
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;67;W;12;30%
Laredo;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;30%
Llano;Sunny;79;SW;7;19%
Longview;Sunny;71;SSW;15;42%
Lubbock;Sunny;65;W;7;25%
Lufkin;Sunny;68;SSW;16;56%
Mcallen;Sunny;81;S;12;33%
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;72;WSW;8;28%
Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;64;W;15;32%
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;63;SSW;9;33%
Midland;Sunny;71;NNW;7;23%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;71;NNW;7;23%
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;68;W;12;33%
Mineola;Mostly sunny;68;SW;13;32%
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;58;NW;17;38%
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;68;SW;12;31%
Nacogdoches;Sunny;70;SSW;16;50%
New Braunfels;Sunny;74;SW;16;26%
Odessa;Sunny;70;NNW;8;17%
Orange;Sunny;71;SSW;15;61%
Palacios;Sunny;71;SSW;18;70%
Palestine;Sunny;71;S;16;36%
Pampa;Mostly sunny;55;NNW;3;32%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;52;WNW;6;37%
Paris;Mostly sunny;63;S;8;42%
Pecos;Mostly sunny;74;WSW;12;14%
Perryton;Sunny;50;Calm;0;44%
Plainview;Sunny;57;NNW;8;29%
Pleasanton;Sunny;72;SSW;5;31%
Port Aransas;Sunny;71;S;18;65%
Port Isabel;Sunny;76;S;21;50%
Port Lavaca;Sunny;75;SSW;20;53%
Randolph AFB;Sunny;71;SSW;10;29%
Robstown;Sunny;76;S;17;42%
Rockport;Sunny;72;S;16;56%
Rocksprings;Sunny;75;WNW;12;15%
San Angelo;Partly sunny;76;NW;13;19%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;75;SW;8;28%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;72;SW;8;28%
San Marcos;Sunny;75;SW;15;29%
Seminole;Sunny;68;NNW;9;18%
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;60;NW;10;47%
Snyder;Sunny;61;NNW;9;29%
Sonora;Mostly sunny;79;NNW;10;12%
Stephenville;Partly sunny;69;WNW;10;22%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;65;SW;10;35%
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;61;WNW;5;28%
Temple;Mostly sunny;75;SW;14;23%
Terrell;Partly sunny;65;SW;16;32%
Tyler;Sunny;69;SSW;15;43%
Uvalde;Sunny;71;Calm;0;29%
Vernon;Sunny;58;NNW;12;35%
Victoria;Sunny;79;SSW;17;41%
Waco;Sunny;71;WSW;9;28%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;80;S;17;34%
Wharton;Sunny;73;SSW;14;46%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;55;NNW;13;42%
Wink;Sunny;70;W;10;13%
Zapata;Sunny;79;NW;3;28%
_____
